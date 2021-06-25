Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Surfing on Deep-House Waves, Vol. 1

Surfing on Deep-House Waves, Vol. 1

Various Artists

Real Magic  • Deep House  • 2021

1

Free (Original Mix)

Gold Jeans

3:33

2

The Trader (Soul & Deep Mix)

Rich Fox

3:14

3

Ghost Town (Original Mix)

Ums

3:17

4

Atalante (Original Mix)

Light Continental

3:15

5

Fiat Voluntas Dei (Original Mix)

Every Night Association

3:20

6

Another Thing (Original Mix)

James Sonn

3:14

7

The Look of Celebrity (Original Mix)

Estelle La Croix

3:17

8

Get Your Boys (Plastic Mix)

Mister Eex

3:19

9

Island Life (Original Mix)

JackJeff

2:57

10

Water Babies (Violins Mix)

Ray O'bennett

3:18

11

Eternal Woman (Aperitif Groove Mix)

Paul Hamilton

3:16

12

Madame (Original Mix)

James Page

3:16

13

Going West (Chicago Deep Mix)

Roger Boss

3:31

14

Air Mail (The View Mix)

Supermodels

3:15

15

Valley of Gold (Original Mix)

Anthony Kaiman

3:14

16

Inside (Original Mix)

Zoe Softsoul

3:29

17

The Circle (Original Mix)

Tony Roja

3:31

18

Pampered Youth (Original Mix)

Chris Indo

3:32

19

Tinsel Town (Deep Voyage Mix)

Felix Schou

3:28

20

Cariberican (Original Mix)

Danny Tylar

3:36

21

Solitude (Onda Del Mar Mix)

Aquatonik

2:30

22

Get Feeling (Dave Portson's Deephouse Mix)

Yan Carlson

3:16

23

Feel the Senses (Natural Deep Mix)

Silver Jeff

3:18

24

Joy of Life (Deep Elementz Mix)

Ron Falcon

3:14

25

Deep Spirits (Original Mix)

The New Yorker

3:19

26

Feel so Good (The Diva Mix)

Lil French

3:17

27

Bad Boy (Original Mix)

Le Marquise

3:31

28

Waves (Original Mix)

Goldstone

3:18

29

Their Others (Castle & Bromwich Mix)

Deep Laguna

3:17

30

All the Time (Easy Vox Mix)

Paul Fashion

3:15

