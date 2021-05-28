Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Djin

Djin

Queenadreena

Cadiz Entertainment  •  2021

1

Year (Of You)

Queenadreena

3:48

2

Angels

Queenadreena

3:54

3

Killer (Tits)

 🅴

Queenadreena

3:44

4

Night Curse

Queenadreena

5:02

5

Lick

 🅴

Queenadreena

3:18

6

Crows

Queenadreena

3:09

7

You (Don't Love Me)

Queenadreena

8:03

8

Ruby

Queenadreena

5:06

9

Pretty Fish (Turn Pink)

Queenadreena

3:08

10

Happy Now

 🅴

Queenadreena

4:48

11

Life (Support)

Queenadreena

6:05

12

Heaven (No More) [Don't Look Down]

Queenadreena

4:24

13

Last Leaf Upon the Tree (Demo)

Queenadreena

4:47

14

Close Your Eyes (Demo)

Queenadreena

2:55

15

Fifteen Second Itch (Demo)

Queenadreena

2:46

16

Blackspring Rising (Version)

Queenadreena

3:31

17

Heaven Doesn't Wait (Demo with Any Gill)

Queenadreena

4:08

18

Darling, Time's Ticking Away (Demo, Crispin's Version)

Queenadreena

3:29

19

Princess Carwash (Demo)

 🅴

Queenadreena

3:07

20

Heaven No More (Demo - Crispin's Version)

Queenadreena

2:47

21

Pull Me Under (Demo)

 🅴

Queenadreena

4:37

