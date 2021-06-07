The Road Goes On

Слушатели
Rolf Buers, Blue Tales
1
Get Little Closer (Live)
Blue TalesRolf Buers
2
Willie the King (Live)
3
This Is for You (Live)
4
Nothing Is so Negative (Live)
5
An Everlasting Love (Live)
6
It Wasn't Me (Live)
7
Blue Trailer (Live)
8
I Miss You (Live)
9
Once Bitten Twice Shy (Live)
10
Poor Old Sam (Live)
11
Janis Oh Janis (Live)
12
Living the Blues (Live)
13
I Am Through with You (Live)
14
On Your Way Home (Live)
15
The Lessons of the Past (Live)
16
There Is an Angel (Live)
17
The Pianoman (Live)
18
B.R.M. (Live)
Country
Be on Time
2012 to Owe One Too
Real Boys never grow up