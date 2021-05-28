Piano Disney Movie Hits : Relaxing Piano Instrumentals of Disney Songs

Слушатели
Music For All
1
A Whole New World (From "Aladdin") (Piano Instrumental)
2
Can You Feel the Love Tonight (From "The Lion King") (Piano Instrumental)
3
Beauty and the Beast (From "Beauty and the Beast") (Piano Instrumental)
4
Let It Go (From "Frozen") (Piano Instrumental)
5
When You Wish Upon a Star (From "Pinocchio") (Piano Instrumental)
6
You'll Be in My Heart (From "Tarzan") (Piano Instrumental)
7
Chim Chim Cher-ee (From "Mary Poppins") (Piano Instrumental)
8
I See the Light (From "Tangled") (Piano Instrumental)
9
Some Day My Prince Will Come (From "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs") (Piano Instrumental)
10
When She Loved Me (From "Toy Story 2") (Piano Instrumental)
11
Whistle While You Work (From "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs") (Piano Instrumental)
12
How Far I'll Go (From "Moana") (Piano Instrumental)
13
Show Yourself (From "Frozen II") (Piano Instrumental)
14
Heigh-Ho (From "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs") (Piano Instrumental)
15
Once Upon a Dream (From "Sleeping Beauty") (Piano Instrumental)
Yellow
Clocks
Jingle Bells
A Christmas Piano Medley