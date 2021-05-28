Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Endless Night

The Endless Night

Fighting the Phoenix

Fighting the Phoenix  • Рок  • 2021

1

The Endless Night

 🅴

Fighting the Phoenix

3:00

2

Breaker of Chains

Fighting the Phoenix

3:49

3

The Winds of Winter

Fighting the PhoenixRamin Djawadi

3:15

4

Bastards

Fighting the Phoenix

6:01

5

The Endless Night (Instrumental)

Fighting the Phoenix

3:00

6

Breaker of Chains (Instrumental)

Fighting the Phoenix

3:49

7

Bastards (Instrumental)

Fighting the Phoenix

6:01

