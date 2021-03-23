Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома First Adversity, Then Triumph

First Adversity, Then Triumph

Mississippi Tightest

FarmBoy Entertainment, LLC  • Хип-хоп  • 2021

1

Intro

Mississippi Tightest

0:45

2

Sick and Tired

Mississippi Tightest

4:31

3

Down South

Mississippi TightestThe Family Klik

4:52

4

I Got It

Mississippi Tightest

4:58

5

Club Banga

Mississippi TightestAnthony Colom

4:20

6

A Thug's Prayer (Nobody Knows)

Mississippi Tightest

4:43

7

What?

Mississippi Tightest

5:00

8

We Ride

Mississippi TightestThe Family Klik

4:35

9

Middle Finga

Mississippi TightestJoe DentMista Man

5:23

10

Mississippi (Recital)

Mississippi Tightest

1:18

11

A Thug's Prayer II

Mississippi Tightest

4:30

12

I Got It (Remix)

Mississippi TightestAfroman

4:57

13

Bonus Track for Ladies (Tonite)

Mississippi TightestD. Mayfield

5:12

