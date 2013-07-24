Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Cinematic Ambient

Cinematic Ambient

Various Artists

Kosinus  • Ambient  • 2013

1

Cinematic Ambient

Laurent Juillet

3:23

2

Shapes In The Sky

Frederic Sans

2:19

3

Free Bird

klooz

3:22

4

Moonlight Voice

Claire LuganPhilippe Breniaux

3:19

5

Deep Breathing

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:34

6

Slow Time

Frederic Sans

2:11

7

Quiet Place

Yannick Kalfayan

1:43

8

Invisible Path

klooz

2:10

9

Secret Dreams

Stéphane Hirondelle

2:18

10

Flowing Light

Laurent Juillet

3:09

11

Everlasting Way

Bruno Pilloix

1:38

12

Floating Lanterns

Bruno Pilloix

2:04

13

Eternal View

Kidedoklooz

2:13

14

Sparse Clouds

Stéphane Hirondelle

1:44

15

Mountain Sunrise

Laurent Juillet

3:36

16

Snowy Hills

Philippe Guez

1:36

17

In The Air

Yannick Kalfayan

2:24

18

Crystal Breathe

Kidedoklooz

2:36

19

Scene From The Sky

Pierre Perez-Vergara

2:30

20

Wind Murmur

Yannick Kalfayan

1:17

21

Suspended Echo

Philippe Guez

1:52

22

Calm Scene

Laurent Juillet

3:54

23

Shining Water

Laurent Juillet

3:39

24

Rainbow Light

AbajiClaude Sacre

1:42

25

Beautiful Space

Laurent Juillet

3:20

26

Heaven Star

Laurent Juillet

3:19

27

Color Spectrum

Laurent Juillet

3:21

