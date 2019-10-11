Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Best of Northern Soul, Vol. 7

The Best of Northern Soul, Vol. 7

Various Artists

Malibu Public Library  •  2019

1

Little Miss Sweetness

The Vipers

2:33

2

Come on Try Me

Jackie Day

1:53

3

The Love I Give

Louise Murray

2:48

4

Ten Times A Day

The Malibus

2:10

5

Free Me From Your Love

The Soul Commanders

2:50

6

Drowning In Misery

Ernie Johnson

4:10

7

What's Wrong

Joe King

3:04

8

You're Not Alone

Marion Black

4:38

9

Magic Music Makers

PorgyThe Monarchs

3:22

10

Gimmie Some

The Dontells

2:46

11

Under The Pines

Willie Hobbs

2:52

