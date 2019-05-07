Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома French Swing

French Swing

Philippe Cuillerier, Antonio Licusati, Ludovic Beier

Kosinus  • Джаз  • 2019

1

Another Sunny Day

Antonio LicusatiLudovic BeierPhilippe Cuillerier

1:19

2

French Swing

Antonio LicusatiLudovic BeierPhilippe Cuillerier

1:14

3

Girl Next Door

Antonio LicusatiLudovic BeierPhilippe Cuillerier

1:39

4

Hanging Around You

Antonio LicusatiLudovic BeierPhilippe Cuillerier

0:50

5

If You Want to

Antonio LicusatiLudovic BeierPhilippe Cuillerier

1:23

6

Breakfast In Paris

Antonio LicusatiLudovic BeierPhilippe Cuillerier

1:25

7

June's Jaunt

Antonio LicusatiLudovic BeierPhilippe Cuillerier

1:18

8

Know That You Love Me

Antonio LicusatiLudovic BeierPhilippe Cuillerier

1:38

9

Love It Easy

Antonio LicusatiLudovic BeierPhilippe Cuillerier

0:49

10

Make You Dream

Antonio LicusatiLudovic BeierPhilippe Cuillerier

1:20

11

New Day For Love

Antonio LicusatiLudovic BeierPhilippe Cuillerier

0:47

12

Closer Than Yesterday

Antonio LicusatiLudovic BeierPhilippe Cuillerier

1:54

13

On My Bicycle

Antonio LicusatiLudovic BeierPhilippe Cuillerier

1:59

14

Passing By

Antonio LicusatiLudovic BeierPhilippe Cuillerier

1:18

15

Quiet Hazy Morning

Antonio LicusatiLudovic BeierPhilippe Cuillerier

1:54

16

Dancing With You

Antonio LicusatiLudovic BeierPhilippe Cuillerier

1:36

17

Romantic As Ever

Antonio LicusatiLudovic BeierPhilippe Cuillerier

1:36

18

Sunset Waltz

Antonio LicusatiLudovic BeierPhilippe Cuillerier

1:25

19

Time For Romance

Antonio LicusatiLudovic BeierPhilippe Cuillerier

1:38

20

Eternal Night

Antonio LicusatiLudovic BeierPhilippe Cuillerier

2:02

21

Under My Dress

Antonio LicusatiLudovic BeierPhilippe Cuillerier

1:05

22

Vacation In Montmartre

Antonio LicusatiLudovic BeierPhilippe Cuillerier

1:10

23

When The Sun Goes Down

Antonio LicusatiLudovic BeierPhilippe Cuillerier

1:34

