Альбом
Постер альбома Black Friday

Black Friday

Various Artists

UPM-US  • Разная  • 2020

1

Nut Crack The Track

Leo EliAnthony Thompson

3:01

2

Here's To You

Arun ChaturvediLuke Mcmaster

3:13

3

Jingle Bells

Jordan Rudess

2:52

4

Deck The Big Band Halls

Chad HarrisBilly LincolnSean McCrearyWillie Murillo

2:29

5

Gettin' Jingle With It

Leo EliLevester Odell WhiteRayvaughn Vernon

2:57

6

Unwrapping You

Arun ChaturvediLuke Mcmaster

2:51

7

Merry Christmas Baby

Steve Sechi

1:45

8

Jingle Bell Swing

Chad HarrisBilly LincolnSean McCrearyWillie Murillo

2:24

9

Jingle All The Way Up

Brett Engel

2:00

10

Oh Christmas Tree

Arun ChaturvediLuke Mcmaster

2:11

11

O Xmas Tree Rock

Chad HarrisBilly LincolnSean McCrearyWillie Murillo

1:41

12

Deck the Halls

Jordan Rudess

1:36

13

O Christmas Tree

Steve Sechi

1:36

14

When The Bell Drops

Brett Engel

2:26

15

Fa La La La Love

Arun ChaturvediLuke Mcmaster

2:50

16

The Holiday Blues

Steve Sechi

1:34

17

Jingle Bells

Steve Sechi

1:28

18

Joy To the World

The Sonic HijackersBrian Urnovitz

2:22

19

God Rest Ye Merry Gs

Stephen BairdLeo Eli

2:06

