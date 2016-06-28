Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Human Emotions

Human Emotions

Olivier Andrès

Kosinus  • Поп-музыка  • 2016

1

Human Emotions

Olivier Andrès

1:49

2

So Warm

Olivier Andrès

1:38

3

Tenderly Yours

Olivier Andrès

2:15

4

Nice Horizon

Olivier Andrès

2:03

5

Quiet Mountain

Olivier Andrès

1:48

6

Very Peaceful

Olivier Andrès

1:58

7

Beautiful Moment

Olivier Andrès

1:40

8

Keep Hope

Olivier Andrès

2:20

9

Very Fresh

Olivier Andrès

1:32

10

Good Relationship

Olivier Andrès

1:17

11

Together Today

Olivier Andrès

2:13

12

Melancholic Mind

Olivier Andrès

2:01

13

Sad Memory

Olivier Andrès

1:53

14

Few Regrets

Olivier Andrès

1:12

15

Anxious Thought

Olivier Andrès

1:53

16

So Nostalgic

Olivier Andrès

1:56

17

Sad Day

Olivier Andrès

1:44

