Альбом
Постер альбома Indie Rock Girls

Indie Rock Girls

Various Artists

UPM-US  • Alternative  • 2013

1

Lucky Girl

Joey PetersRyan Leyva

3:06

2

I'm Addicted

Evan BeigelScott Emerson

2:47

3

Walk On, Baby

Danna RichardsVicente Machin

3:05

4

Over Again

Dhana TaproggeNard Berings

3:03

5

A Thing I Can't Explain

Evan BeigelScott Emerson

2:41

6

Heal To Break

Joey PetersRyan Leyva

3:20

7

Dishonest Man

Joey PetersRyan Leyva

3:12

8

The Other Side

Danna RichardsVicente Machin

3:15

9

Through Windows

Joey PetersLinda Good

3:10

10

Why Mess It Up

Nard Berings

2:44

11

I'm Stepping Up

Nard Berings

3:22

12

Odd Girl Out

James CombsJoey Peters

2:56

