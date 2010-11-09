Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Seventies Pop Strings

Seventies Pop Strings

Dominique Grimaldi

Kosinus  • Поп-музыка  • 2010

1

Seventies Pop Strings

Dominique Grimaldi

1:38

2

Slinky Girl

Dominique Grimaldi

1:03

3

Trip To London

Dominique Grimaldi

1:09

4

The Secret

Dominique Grimaldi

1:48

5

Denim Or Leather

Dominique Grimaldi

1:58

6

Pop Generation

Dominique Grimaldi

1:25

7

Freedom Corner

Dominique Grimaldi

1:29

8

Super Detective

Dominique Grimaldi

1:56

9

Street Crowd

Dominique Grimaldi

1:13

10

Glamour Girl

Dominique Grimaldi

1:37

11

Revolution 70

Dominique Grimaldi

1:18

12

Ticket To Wembley

Dominique Grimaldi

1:14

13

Dangerous Woman

Dominique Grimaldi

1:08

14

Love Generation

Dominique Grimaldi

1:08

15

Glory Time

Dominique Grimaldi

1:41

16

Remember London

Dominique Grimaldi

1:59

17

Girl From Picadilly

Dominique Grimaldi

1:22

18

London By Bus

Dominique Grimaldi

1:31

19

Nostalgia 70

Dominique Grimaldi

1:49

20

London Tour

Dominique Grimaldi

1:06

21

Grooving London

Dominique Grimaldi

1:10

