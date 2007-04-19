Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Swing Dreams

Swing Dreams

Lionel Wendling

Kosinus  • Джаз  • 2007

1

I Love A New Song

Lionel Wendling

1:39

2

Among The Stars

Lionel WendlingLisa Doby

1:27

3

The Story Of Your Life

Gregory OttLionel Wendling

1:16

4

This Game

Gregory OttLionel Wendling

1:23

5

Chérie Chérie

James HughesLionel Wendling

1:35

6

Reach The Moon

Lionel WendlingSuzie Gott

1:39

7

I Care For You

Gregory OttLionel Wendling

1:18

8

Train Train

James HughesLionel Wendling

1:17

9

Vittles

Lionel WendlingSuzie Gott

1:23

10

For You

James HughesLionel Wendling

1:29

11

Everytime I Hear Your Voice

Lionel Wendling

1:21

12

Crazy About You

James HughesLionel Wendling

1:16

13

Flowers Don't Lie

James HughesLionel Wendling

1:38

14

I Care

Lionel WendlingLisa Doby

1:40

15

Love Me As I Love You

Gregory OttLionel Wendling

1:29

16

Sing A Song For You

Gregory OttLionel Wendling

1:23

17

Never Without You

Lionel Wendling

1:14

18

You And I

Gregory OttLionel Wendling

1:29

19

Evening

James HughesLionel Wendling

1:37

20

When I'm Desperate

Gregory OttLionel Wendling

1:46

21

Walking The Streets

Gregory OttLionel Wendling

1:39

22

I See Your Smile

Lionel Wendling

1:24

23

Someplace to Go

Gregory OttLionel Wendling

1:28

24

You're My Sweetheart

Gregory OttLionel WendlingLisa Doby

1:32

25

I Can't Forget You

Lionel Wendling

1:35

26

Swing Dreams

Lionel Wendling

1:24

27

Time to Get Moving

Lionel Wendling

1:14

28

Christmas Time Is Here

James HughesLionel Wendling

1:36

1

I Love A New Song

Lionel Wendling

1:39

2

Among The Stars

Lionel WendlingLisa Doby

1:27

3

The Story Of Your Life

Gregory OttLionel Wendling

1:16

4

This Game

Gregory OttLionel Wendling

1:23

5

Chérie Chérie

James HughesLionel Wendling

1:35

6

Reach The Moon

Lionel WendlingSuzie Gott

1:39

7

I Care For You

Gregory OttLionel Wendling

1:18

8

Train Train

James HughesLionel Wendling

1:17

9

Vittles

Lionel WendlingSuzie Gott

1:23

10

For You

James HughesLionel Wendling

1:29

11

Everytime I Hear Your Voice

Lionel Wendling

1:21

12

Crazy About You

James HughesLionel Wendling

1:16

13

Flowers Don't Lie

James HughesLionel Wendling

1:38

14

I Care

Lionel WendlingLisa Doby

1:40

15

Love Me As I Love You

Gregory OttLionel Wendling

1:29

16

Sing A Song For You

Gregory OttLionel Wendling

1:23

17

Never Without You

Lionel Wendling

1:14

18

You And I

Gregory OttLionel Wendling

1:29

19

Evening

James HughesLionel Wendling

1:37

20

When I'm Desperate

Gregory OttLionel Wendling

1:46

21

Walking The Streets

Gregory OttLionel Wendling

1:39

22

I See Your Smile

Lionel Wendling

1:24

23

Someplace to Go

Gregory OttLionel Wendling

1:28

24

You're My Sweetheart

Gregory OttLionel WendlingLisa Doby

1:32

25

I Can't Forget You

Lionel Wendling

1:35

26

Swing Dreams

Lionel Wendling

1:24

27

Time to Get Moving

Lionel Wendling

1:14

28

Christmas Time Is Here

James HughesLionel Wendling

1:36

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома My Shorter's Way

My Shorter's Way

Постер альбома Center Parcs Noël Autrement Jingle Bells

Center Parcs Noël Autrement Jingle Bells

Постер альбома You Know You Know

You Know You Know

Постер альбома Repetitive Strings

Repetitive Strings

Постер альбома Western Swing 2

Western Swing 2

Постер альбома Feel-Good US Guitars

Feel-Good US Guitars