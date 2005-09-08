Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома A Century of Sports- Retrospective

A Century of Sports- Retrospective

Various Artists

Koka Media  • Джаз  • 2005

1

Spoon's Rag

Steve Marvin

1:32

2

Le Grand Cafe

Philippe Lhommet

1:46

3

Anchors Aweigh

Eric Gemsa

1:28

4

Call of the Stomp

Eric Gemsa

2:07

5

Precious Rag

Eric Gemsa

1:48

6

High Hat & Tap

Teddy Lasry

1:59

7

Million Dollar Gate

Teddy Lasry

2:06

8

Sur du Velours

Daniel Denecheau

1:46

9

Old Stomp Rag

Gilbert Sigrist

2:20

10

Giro 49

Marc Hillman

2:39

11

Au Vieux Sebasto

Christian Sebasto Toucas

2:32

12

Sport Dimanche

Jacques MercierGilbert Einaudi

2:18

13

Salada

Coaty de Oliveira

2:32

14

Taiko Ceremony

Imade Saputra

2:19

15

Nations on Parade

John Hawkins

2:26

16

Swinger's Ball

Phil MC ArthurDavid Cabrera

1:53

17

Wings of Speed

Steve Marvin

2:41

18

Dizzy Bird

John HawkinsEliot Cohen

2:42

19

Minton's Mood

Michel Gaucher

2:32

20

Marathon Race

Rolando TambinTerry Lipton

2:15

21

Surfing Days

Christian LerouxDaniel Darras

2:23

22

Bye Bye Blues

Kamil RustamJean-Jacques Milteau

1:43

23

Send in the Krowns

Charlie McCoy

2:31

24

Guitar Express

Jean-Jacques Milteau

2:18

25

Peach Durango

Ross HardyBrian White

2:33

26

Psychedelic Spirit

Manuel GalvinChristian Lancry

2:32

27

Pink Summer

Christian LerouxDaniel Darras

2:05

28

Sprint

Thierry DurbetLaurent Thierry-Mieg

2:08

29

Generic

Christian LerouxDaniel Darras

2:27

30

Alternative Days

Georges Bodossian

1:56

31

The Race Must Go On

Georges Bodossian

2:24

32

In the Extreme

Thierry DurbetLaurent Thierry-Mieg

2:25

33

Forever

Imade Saputra

1:43

34

A.F.R.O.

Christian LerouxDaniel Darras

2:10

35

Streets Sports

Jean Paul Niquin-Merkel

2:21

