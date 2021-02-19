Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома 60s Sunshine Pop

60s Sunshine Pop

Philippe Uminski, Lexie Kendrick

Koka Media  • Классическая музыка  • 2021

1

Sunshine Love

Philippe UminskiLexie KendrickBarton Hartshorn

3:13

2

Summertime

Philippe UminskiLexie Kendrick

3:21

3

The Note I Left

Philippe UminskiLexie Kendrick

1:54

4

Lovebird

Philippe UminskiLexie Kendrick

2:16

5

Anti-Establishment Blues

 🅴

Philippe UminskiLexie Kendrick

2:30

6

All of This to Say

Philippe UminskiLexie KendrickBarton Hartshorn

3:02

7

All of This and More

Philippe UminskiLexie KendrickBarton Hartshorn

3:08

8

Here We Are My Love

Philippe UminskiLexie Kendrick

2:33

9

Héloise

Philippe UminskiLexie Kendrick

2:10

10

Héloise and Abélard

Philippe UminskiLexie Kendrick

2:08

11

It's Alright Baby

Philippe UminskiLexie KendrickBarton Hartshorn

3:06

12

I Think It's Love

Philippe UminskiLexie Kendrick

2:01

13

Groovy Tuesday

Philippe UminskiLexie Kendrick

3:43

14

Big Revelation

Philippe UminskiLexie Kendrick

2:55

1

Sunshine Love

Philippe UminskiLexie KendrickBarton Hartshorn

3:13

2

Summertime

Philippe UminskiLexie Kendrick

3:21

3

The Note I Left

Philippe UminskiLexie Kendrick

1:54

4

Lovebird

Philippe UminskiLexie Kendrick

2:16

5

Anti-Establishment Blues

 🅴

Philippe UminskiLexie Kendrick

2:30

6

All of This to Say

Philippe UminskiLexie KendrickBarton Hartshorn

3:02

7

All of This and More

Philippe UminskiLexie KendrickBarton Hartshorn

3:08

8

Here We Are My Love

Philippe UminskiLexie Kendrick

2:33

9

Héloise

Philippe UminskiLexie Kendrick

2:10

10

Héloise and Abélard

Philippe UminskiLexie Kendrick

2:08

11

It's Alright Baby

Philippe UminskiLexie KendrickBarton Hartshorn

3:06

12

I Think It's Love

Philippe UminskiLexie Kendrick

2:01

13

Groovy Tuesday

Philippe UminskiLexie Kendrick

3:43

14

Big Revelation

Philippe UminskiLexie Kendrick

2:55

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Rock Dandy

Rock Dandy

Постер альбома Les Curiosités (digital special edition)

Les Curiosités (digital special edition)

Постер альбома Un jour je partirai (single digital)

Un jour je partirai (single digital)

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Spell, Vol. 2

Spell, Vol. 2

Постер альбома Demons

Demons

Постер альбома Les grands compositeurs de la musique classique : Carl Orff, Vol. 1

Les grands compositeurs de la musique classique : Carl Orff, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Peers

Peers

Постер альбома Nacht voll Schatten

Nacht voll Schatten

Постер альбома perpetuum mobile pt. 1

perpetuum mobile pt. 1