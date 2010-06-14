Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Ancient History

Ancient History

Bernard Becker

Koka Media  • Музыка мира  • 2010

1

Ancient History

Bernard Becker

2:00

2

Expedition To The Unknown

Bernard Becker

2:20

3

The Oracle

Bernard Becker

2:36

4

An Old Legend

Arnaud de Boisfleury

1:10

5

Enchanting Journey

Bernard Becker

3:11

6

Citadels, Pt. 1

Bernard Becker

3:46

7

Citadels, Pt. 2

Bernard Becker

3:06

8

Mythical Bird

Bernard Becker

2:51

9

Mythical Night

Bernard Becker

2:20

10

The Forgotten Path

Bernard Becker

1:04

11

The Anger Of The Gods

Arnaud de Boisfleury

1:42

12

Terrae Incognitae

Bernard Becker

1:23

13

Dangerous Excavation

Arnaud de Boisfleury

3:03

14

The Secret Passage

Bernard Becker

1:39

15

Sleeping City

Bernard Becker

1:37

16

Solemn Procession

Bernard Becker

2:55

17

The Doors Of The Temple

Arnaud de Boisfleury

2:04

18

Sacrifices

Arnaud de Boisfleury

1:01

19

Night Prayers

Bernard Becker

1:36

20

Craftsmanship

Bernard Becker

3:26

21

Promenade

Arnaud de Boisfleury

1:16

22

The Stone Builders

Bernard BeckerArnaud de Boisfleury

2:45

23

The Awakening

Arnaud de Boisfleury

1:37

24

The Dawn Of History

Arnaud de Boisfleury

1:57

25

Ancient Times

Arnaud de Boisfleury

1:23

