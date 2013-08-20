Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Season's Greetings

Season's Greetings

Chieli Minucci, Emanuel Kallins

FirstCom Music  • Фолк  • 2013

1

Winter Surprise

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:09

2

Wish You A Jazzy Xmas

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

1:59

3

The World Of Joy

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:15

4

Folk The Halls

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:27

5

Christmas Magic

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:08

6

Happy Fun Holiday

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:13

7

Bells Are Jingling

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:07

8

Celeste

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:27

9

Swinging Santa

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:08

10

Retail Wonderland

Emanuel KallinsJamie Byrnes

1:22

11

Gift Of Joy

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:20

12

Oh What A Tree

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

2:15

13

Jingle The Dingle

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

1:56

14

World Holiday

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:30

15

Sled Games

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:07

16

Snow Showers

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:09

17

Snow Flurries

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:27

18

Scrooge Mobile

Emanuel KallinsChieli Minucci

2:25

19

Happy New Year

Emanuel KallinsSteve Skinner

1:57

