Альбом
Постер альбома Rebel Rock

Rebel Rock

Various Artists

Kosinus  • Гаражный рок  • 2014

1

Animal In Chains

KidedokloozLionel Wendling

2:17

2

I'm Just A Punk

KidedokloozLionel Wendling

2:00

3

Into The Army

KidedokloozLionel Wendling

2:00

4

Thru Your Pain

KidedokloozLionel Wendling

2:25

5

The Way I Feel

KidedokloozLionel Wendling

2:28

6

I Love My Punky Way

KidedokloozLionel Wendling

2:06

7

Sons Of Blood

KidedokloozLionel Wendling

1:37

8

I'd Better Set Me Free

KidedokloozLionel Wendling

1:43

9

Fields Of Flames

Lionel Wendling

1:31

10

Get Down

Lionel Wendling

1:36

11

I'm In A Rage

Lionel Wendling

1:36

12

That's My Life

Lionel Wendling

1:50

13

Disgusting Life

Lionel Wendling

1:31

14

Get The Hell Out Of Me

Lionel Wendling

1:40

15

I'm The Devil Alive

Lionel Wendling

1:31

16

Social Case

Bruno PilloixLionel Wendling

2:21

17

Fight And Strike

Bruno PilloixLionel Wendling

2:21

18

Say Yeah Say No

Bruno PilloixLionel Wendling

2:08

19

Fight For Life

Bruno PilloixLionel Wendling

1:52

20

I'm Shocked

Bruno PilloixLionel Wendling

1:58

21

No Danger

Bruno PilloixLionel Wendling

2:26

22

Void Of Love

Bruno PilloixLionel Wendling

1:58

23

Grasping Life

Bruno PilloixLionel Wendling

1:49

