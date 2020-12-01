Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Vintage Christmas

Vintage Christmas

Various Artists

UPM-US  • Фолк  • 2020

1

O Christmas Tree

Jim Brickman

2:39

2

Auld Lang Syne

Network Music Ensemble

3:09

3

Xmas Morning

Network Music Ensemble

3:00

4

O Come, All Ye Faithful

Network Music Ensemble

2:31

5

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Thomas CosterJR

2:08

6

The Brightest Star

Network Music Ensemble

3:14

7

Joy To The World

Jim Brickman

2:10

8

Silent Night

Steve Sechi

2:03

9

Midnight Flyer

Network Music Ensemble

2:41

10

Nutcracker Montage

Network Music Ensemble

3:41

11

Joy To The World

Thomas CosterJR

2:10

12

Hark the Herald Angels Sing

Network Music Ensemble

1:47

13

Hark The Herald Angels Sing

Jim Brickman

2:57

14

Deck The Halls

Steve Sechi

1:39

15

For Those Who Believe In Santa

Network Music Ensemble

2:50

16

Angels We Have Heard On High

Network Music Ensemble

2:43

17

O Christmas Tree

Steve Sechi

1:36

18

Jolly Old St. Nicholas

Network Music Ensemble

1:29

19

Santa's Sleigh Ride

Network Music Ensemble

2:38

20

It Came Upon A Midnight Clear

Thomas CosterJR

2:34

21

Oh Come All Ye Faithful

Jim Brickman

2:49

22

Joy To The World

Steve Sechi

1:17

23

O Little Town of Bethlehem

Network Music Ensemble

2:22

24

God Rest Ye, Merry Gentlemen

Network Music Ensemble

3:41

25

Elves' Lounge

Network Music Ensemble

2:44

26

Christmas In The City

Network Music Ensemble

2:50

27

Jolly Old Saint Nick

Thomas CosterJR

2:49

