Альбом
Постер альбома Hipster Songs

Hipster Songs

Various Artists

Galerie  • Инди-рок  • 2014

1

International Feeling

Pierre Dubost

4:01

2

Feel Alright

Jérôme Faby

3:55

3

Age Of Monday

Pierre Dubost

4:44

4

Excess

Laetitia FrénodJay Ryan

2:27

5

Sunday Wave

Gary Royant

3:22

6

Don't Wanna Stop

Frederic Vitani

3:24

7

You Make Me Happy

Jérôme Faby

2:28

8

Vision To Change

Franck fossey

2:17

9

Party Until Dawn

Frederic Auger

2:32

10

Red Dress

Richard SalmonBruce AisherLisa Hart

2:23

11

Celebration

Franck fossey

2:42

12

Dance Under The Moon

Pierre Dubost

2:41

13

Digital Daydream

David LefevreAndy Chase

2:47

14

Come With Me

Pierre TerrasseMarianne Elise Simonot

2:45

15

My Life With You

Pierre Dubost

2:30

16

Idea Of Love

Pierre TerrasseMarion Corralès

3:29

17

Dream House

Marianne Elise SimonotStéphane Papin

3:31

18

We Belong

Richard SalmonBruce AisherLisa Hart

1:15

19

Future Satisfaction

Frédéric Auger

2:50

