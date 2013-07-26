Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Inspire Me

Inspire Me

Chieli Minucci, Emanuel Kallins

FirstCom Music  • R&B и фанк  • 2013

1

Ultimate Journey

Chieli MinucciEmanuel Kallins

2:08

2

Highest Level

Chieli MinucciEmanuel Kallins

2:42

3

Pleasantly Up

Chieli MinucciEmanuel Kallins

2:44

4

No Place Like Home

Chieli MinucciEmanuel Kallins

2:23

5

Motivate Me

Chieli MinucciEmanuel Kallins

2:22

6

Inspiration Awakening

Chieli MinucciEmanuel Kallins

2:15

7

We Are Here

Chieli MinucciEmanuel Kallins

2:52

8

Let's Go Home

Chieli MinucciEmanuel Kallins

2:17

9

Gentle Beauty

Chieli MinucciEmanuel Kallins

1:55

10

Change the World

Chieli MinucciEmanuel Kallins

2:37

11

Sounds Good

Chieli MinucciEmanuel Kallins

2:18

12

Looking Ahead

Chieli MinucciEmanuel Kallins

2:01

13

Counting Numbers

Chieli MinucciEmanuel Kallins

1:57

14

High Point

Chieli MinucciEmanuel Kallins

2:35

15

Noble House

Chieli MinucciEmanuel Kallins

1:16

16

Day Glow Rising

Chieli MinucciEmanuel Kallins

2:27

17

Lift My Spirits

Chieli MinucciEmanuel Kallins

2:20

18

Heroes and Saviors

Chieli MinucciEmanuel Kallins

2:20

19

Sweet Simplicity

Chieli MinucciEmanuel Kallins

2:26

