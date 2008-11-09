Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Violin Swing Ballads

Violin Swing Ballads

Florin Niculescu

Kosinus  • Джаз  • 2008

1

Joli Coeur

Florin Niculescu

1:36

2

Café De La Butte

Florin Niculescu

1:18

3

Chez Jojo

Florin Niculescu

1:31

4

Rue Des Amours

Florin Niculescu

1:56

5

Les Faubourgs

Florin Niculescu

0:53

6

Ballade Romantique

Florin Niculescu

0:49

7

Menu Du Jour

Florin Niculescu

1:55

8

Fanny

Florin Niculescu

1:03

9

Au Bon Coin

Florin Niculescu

1:50

10

Les Petits Bouchons

Florin Niculescu

1:19

11

Bord De Marne

Florin Niculescu

2:00

12

Salut Paris

Florin Niculescu

1:56

13

Troquet Du Coin

Florin NiculescuDaryl Hall

2:10

14

Robe À Fleurs

Florin Niculescu

1:23

15

Sur Les toits

Florin Niculescu

1:37

16

Galopin

Florin Niculescu

1:32

17

Porte Saint Martin

Florin Niculescu

1:24

18

Bar Des Amis

Florin Niculescu

1:56

