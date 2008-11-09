Violin Swing Ballads

Слушатели
Florin Niculescu
1
Joli Coeur
2
Café De La Butte
3
Chez Jojo
4
Rue Des Amours
5
Les Faubourgs
6
Ballade Romantique
7
Menu Du Jour
8
Fanny
9
Au Bon Coin
10
Les Petits Bouchons
11
Bord De Marne
12
Salut Paris
13
Troquet Du Coin
Florin NiculescuDaryl Hall
14
Robe À Fleurs
15
Sur Les toits
16
Galopin
17
Porte Saint Martin
18
Bar Des Amis
Le temps des violons
Florilège
Classics at Liberty
25 Years After
Symphonic Django - The World Première Recording
Django Tunes
Показать ещё
Love Caught
My Favorite Django
Family
Driving
There'll Never Be Another You (Live)
Django Stories