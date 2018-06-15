Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Oliver! (1994 London Palladium Cast Recording)

Oliver! (1994 London Palladium Cast Recording)

Lionel Bart

First Night Records  • Cаундтреки  • 1995

1

Prologue

The "Oliver! 1994" Orchestra

1:13

2

Food, Glorious Food

The "Oliver! 1994" Kids Ensemble

3:31

3

Oliver!

James SaxonJenny GallowayThe "Oliver! 1994" Kids Ensemble

3:11

4

Widow Corney's Parlour

The "Oliver! 1994" Orchestra

0:22

5

I Shall Scream!

James SaxonJenny Galloway

2:39

6

Boy For Sale

James SaxonJenny Galloway

2:04

7

That's Your Funeral

David DelveJulia DeakinJames Saxon

2:39

8

Where Is Love?

Julia DeakinGregory Bradley

3:35

9

Oliver's Escape

Gregory BradleyThe "Oliver! 1994" Orchestra

0:56

10

Consider Yourself

Adam SearlesGregory BradleyThe "Oliver! 1994" Company

5:41

11

You've Got To Pick A Pocket Or Two

Jonathan Pryce

3:05

12

Rum Tum Tum

Jonathan PryceThe "Oliver! 1994" Kids Ensemble

0:42

13

It's A Fine Life

Sally DexterRosalind JamesThe "Oliver! 1994" Kids Ensemble

3:38

14

I'd Do Anything

Sally DexterRosalind JamesAdam SearlesGregory BradleyJonathan Pryce

2:43

15

Be Back Soon

Jonathan PryceThe "Oliver! 1994" Kids Ensemble

3:19

16

The Robbery

James SaxonThe "Oliver! 1994" Orchestra

0:58

17

Oom-Pah-Pah

Sally DexterThe "Oliver! 1994" Company

3:41

18

My Name!

Miles Anderson

2:44

19

As Long As He Needs Me

Sally Dexter

3:16

20

Where Is Love? (Reprise)

Carmel McSharry

1:39

21

Who Will Buy?

Gregory BradleyThe "Oliver! 1994" Company

4:30

22

It's a Fine Life (Reprise)

Sally DexterJonathan PryceMiles AndersonAdam Searles

1:38

23

Reviewing The Situation

Jonathan Pryce

4:53

24

Oliver! (Reprise)

James SaxonJenny Galloway

0:51

25

As Long As He Needs Me (Reprise)

Sally DexterJames Saxon

2:16

26

London Bridge

Sally DexterMiles AndersonJonathan PryceThe "Oliver! 1994" EnsembleJames Saxon

4:01

27

Reviewing the Situation (Reprise)

Jonathan Pryce

1:03

