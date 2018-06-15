Oliver! (1994 London Palladium Cast Recording)

Слушатели
Lionel Bart
1
Prologue
The "Oliver! 1994" Orchestra
2
Food, Glorious Food
The "Oliver! 1994" Kids Ensemble
3
Oliver!
James SaxonJenny GallowayThe "Oliver! 1994" Kids Ensemble
4
Widow Corney's Parlour
5
I Shall Scream!
James SaxonJenny Galloway
6
Boy For Sale
7
That's Your Funeral
David DelveJulia DeakinJames Saxon
8
Where Is Love?
Julia DeakinGregory Bradley
9
Oliver's Escape
Gregory BradleyThe "Oliver! 1994" Orchestra
10
Consider Yourself
Adam SearlesGregory BradleyThe "Oliver! 1994" Company
11
You've Got To Pick A Pocket Or Two
Jonathan Pryce
12
Rum Tum Tum
Jonathan PryceThe "Oliver! 1994" Kids Ensemble
13
It's A Fine Life
Sally DexterRosalind JamesThe "Oliver! 1994" Kids Ensemble
14
I'd Do Anything
Sally DexterRosalind JamesAdam SearlesGregory BradleyJonathan Pryce
15
Be Back Soon
16
The Robbery
James SaxonThe "Oliver! 1994" Orchestra
17
Oom-Pah-Pah
Sally DexterThe "Oliver! 1994" Company
18
My Name!
Miles Anderson
19
As Long As He Needs Me
Sally Dexter
20
Where Is Love? (Reprise)
Carmel McSharry
21
Who Will Buy?
Gregory BradleyThe "Oliver! 1994" Company
22
It's a Fine Life (Reprise)
Sally DexterJonathan PryceMiles AndersonAdam Searles
23
Reviewing The Situation
24
Oliver! (Reprise)
25
As Long As He Needs Me (Reprise)
Sally DexterJames Saxon
26
London Bridge
Sally DexterMiles AndersonJonathan PryceThe "Oliver! 1994" EnsembleJames Saxon
27
Reviewing the Situation (Reprise)
