Альбом
Постер альбома Stairway to the Stars (Live at the London Palladium) [London Palladium Cast Recording]

Stairway to the Stars (Live at the London Palladium) [London Palladium Cast Recording]

Various Artists

First Night Records  • Cаундтреки  • 1985

1

Opening: That's Dancing (Live)

Stairway to the Stars London Palladium Cast Recording Company

2:15

2

Introduction 1 (Live)

Van Johnson

0:59

3

Ma Belle Marguerite / 'S Wonderful (Live)

Georges Guétary

4:53

4

Introduction 2 (Live)

Gloria De Haven

0:55

5

Who's Sorry Now (Live)

Gloria De Haven

2:41

6

You Stepped Out of a Dream (Live)

Tony Martin

3:12

7

South Seas Medley (Live)

Dorothy Lamour

7:39

8

Introduction 3 (Live)

Dorothy Lamour

0:58

9

Introduction 4 (Live)

Lorna Luft

1:06

10

Not Even Nominated (Medley) [Live]

Lorna Luft

10:51

11

Introduction 5 (Live)

Van JohnsonVirginia Obrien

1:15

12

A Fine Romance / Life Upon the Wicked Stage (Live)

Virginia Obrien

3:08

13

Three Little Words / I Love You So Much (Live)

Arlene DahlThe Stephen Hill Singers

4:36

14

Introduction 6 (Live)

Jane Russell

0:26

15

Buttons and Bows / I Wish I Was an Apple / Bye Bye Baby (Live)

Jane Russell

3:07

16

Introduction 7 (Live)

The Nicholas Brothers

0:40

17

I've Got a Gal in Kalamazoo / Chattanooga Choo Choo (Live)

The Nicholas Brothers

3:01

18

Introduction 8 (Live)

The Nicholas Brothers

0:50

19

Lucky Numbers (Live)

The Nicholas Brothers

3:04

20

Bosom Buddies (Live)

Arlene DahlJane Russell

4:10

21

Introduction / Scene (Live)

Dolores Gray

3:00

22

Rose's Turn (from Gypsy) [Live]

Dolores Gray

4:18

23

Finale: Hooray For Hollywood (Live)

Stairway to the Stars London Palladium Cast Recording Company

2:48

