Stairway to the Stars (Live at the London Palladium) [London Palladium Cast Recording]

Various Artists
1
Opening: That's Dancing (Live)
Stairway to the Stars London Palladium Cast Recording Company
2
Introduction 1 (Live)
Van Johnson
3
Ma Belle Marguerite / 'S Wonderful (Live)
Georges Guétary
4
Introduction 2 (Live)
Gloria De Haven
5
Who's Sorry Now (Live)
6
You Stepped Out of a Dream (Live)
Tony Martin
7
South Seas Medley (Live)
Dorothy Lamour
8
Introduction 3 (Live)
9
Introduction 4 (Live)
Lorna Luft
10
Not Even Nominated (Medley) [Live]
11
Introduction 5 (Live)
Van JohnsonVirginia Obrien
12
A Fine Romance / Life Upon the Wicked Stage (Live)
Virginia Obrien
13
Three Little Words / I Love You So Much (Live)
Arlene DahlThe Stephen Hill Singers
14
Introduction 6 (Live)
Jane Russell
15
Buttons and Bows / I Wish I Was an Apple / Bye Bye Baby (Live)
16
Introduction 7 (Live)
The Nicholas Brothers
17
I've Got a Gal in Kalamazoo / Chattanooga Choo Choo (Live)
18
Introduction 8 (Live)
19
Lucky Numbers (Live)
20
Bosom Buddies (Live)
Arlene DahlJane Russell
21
Introduction / Scene (Live)
Dolores Gray
22
Rose's Turn (from Gypsy) [Live]
23
Finale: Hooray For Hollywood (Live)
