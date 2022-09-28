Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Scottish Pipe Band Favourites

Scottish Pipe Band Favourites

Various Artists

Parlophone UK  • Поп-музыка  • 1993

1

The Soldier's Return (Medley)

The Pipes & Drums Of The 1st Battallion Black Watch

5:16

2

Glendaruel Highlanders / Blue Bonnets over the Border

The Pipes & Drums Of The 1st Battallion Black Watch

2:41

3

74th Slow March (Medley)

The Pipes & Drums Of The 1st Battallion Black Watch

2:51

4

Will Ye Go Lassie (Medley)

The Pipes & Drums Of The 1st Battallion Black Watch

3:22

5

The 79th's Farewell to Gibraltar (Medley)

The Pipes & Drums Of The 1st Battallion Black Watch

2:54

6

The Drunken Piper / Highland Laddie / The Black Bear (Medley)

The Pipes & Drums Of The 1st Battallion Black Watch

2:17

7

After the Battle (Medley)

The Pipes & Drums Of The 1st Battallion Black Watch

4:36

8

General Rennie (Medley)

The Pipes & Drums Of The 1st Battallion Black Watch

4:16

9

My Home (Medley)

The Pipes & Drums Of The 1st Battallion Black Watch

4:06

10

4/4 Marches - Bonnie Hoose O' Airlie (Medley)

The Pipes & Drums Of The 1st Battallion Black Watch

5:17

11

Drum Salute

The Pipes & Drums Of The 1st Battallion Black Watch

2:02

12

Mahri Bhan Og (Medley)

The Pipes & Drums Of The 1st Battallion Black Watch

3:33

13

2/4 Marches (Medley)

The Pipes & Drums Of The 1st Battallion Black Watch

4:17

14

3/4 Marches (Medley)

The Pipes & Drums Of The 1st Battallion Black Watch

2:10

15

6/8 Marches (Medley)

The Pipes & Drums Of The 1st Battallion Black Watch

5:24

16

Brentwood Bay (Medley)

The Pipes & Drums Of The 1st Battallion Black Watch

2:55

17

4/4 Marches (Medley)

The Pipes & Drums Of The 1st Battallion Black Watch

5:14

18

Mingulay Boat Song / The Battle Killie Krankie (Medley)

The Pipes & Drums Of The 1st Battallion Black Watch

3:36

