Scottish Pipe Band Favourites

Various Artists
1
The Soldier's Return (Medley)
The Pipes & Drums Of The 1st Battallion Black Watch
2
Glendaruel Highlanders / Blue Bonnets over the Border
3
74th Slow March (Medley)
4
Will Ye Go Lassie (Medley)
5
The 79th's Farewell to Gibraltar (Medley)
6
The Drunken Piper / Highland Laddie / The Black Bear (Medley)
7
After the Battle (Medley)
8
General Rennie (Medley)
9
My Home (Medley)
10
4/4 Marches - Bonnie Hoose O' Airlie (Medley)
11
Drum Salute
12
Mahri Bhan Og (Medley)
13
2/4 Marches (Medley)
14
3/4 Marches (Medley)
15
6/8 Marches (Medley)
16
Brentwood Bay (Medley)
17
4/4 Marches (Medley)
18
Mingulay Boat Song / The Battle Killie Krankie (Medley)
