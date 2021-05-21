Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Across the Tracks

Across the Tracks

Sons & Daughter

Sons & Daughter  • Рок  • 2021

1

This Is All for You

Sons & Daughter

2:47

2

Night Light

Sons & Daughter

3:39

3

Outta Time

Sons & Daughter

3:05

4

Hey Momma

Sons & Daughter

3:29

5

Never to Return

Sons & Daughter

4:11

6

Arctic Lamentation

Sons & Daughter

1:42

7

S.O.S (Patty)

Sons & Daughter

2:56

8

Go

Sons & Daughter

3:34

9

Ashes

Sons & Daughter

1:52

10

Hometown

Sons & Daughter

3:34

