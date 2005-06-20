Kentucky Mountain Music, Pt. 4

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Old Flannigan
Blue Ridge Mountaineers
2
Willie Moore
BurnettRutherford
3
The Wild Wagoner
J.W. Day
4
My Cabin Home Among The Hills
Asa Martin
5
Bow Legged Irishman
Tod Gossett
6
There's No One Like The Old Folks
RutherfordFoster
7
Old Blind Dog
Jimmy Johnson String Band
8
The Sporting Bachelors
Buell Kazee
9
Sourwood Mountain
Taylors Kentucky Boys
10
The Roving Boy
Justus Begley
11
Medley Of Old Time Dance Tunes, Pt. 2 (Sourwood Mountain / Sally In The Garden / Sally Goodin)
Crockett's Kentucky Mountaineers
12
Lack Fol Diddle I Day
Pete Steele
13
Lost John
14
There's More Pretty Girls Than One
15
Shaker Ben
The Walter Family
16
Jesus Walking Through The Land
Reverand Sherwin SizemoreChurch Of The Ten Elders
17
Pickaway
Green's String Band
18
Wallins Creek Girls
Daw Henson
19
We'll All Go To Heaven When The Devil Goes Blind
Ed Morrison
20
John Hardy
Walter Williams
21
Wink The Other Eye
Hack's String Band
22
Hickory Jack
Boyd Asher
23
Working's Too Hard
J.M. Mullins
24
Sail Away Ladies
Henry Bandy
25
The Great Reaping Day
Kentucky Mountain Chorusters
