Альбом
Постер альбома Kentucky Mountain Music, Pt. 4

Kentucky Mountain Music, Pt. 4

Various Artists

Yazoo  • Блюз  • 2005

1

Old Flannigan

Blue Ridge Mountaineers

3:02

2

Willie Moore

BurnettRutherford

3:15

3

The Wild Wagoner

J.W. Day

3:14

4

My Cabin Home Among The Hills

Asa Martin

2:43

5

Bow Legged Irishman

Tod Gossett

2:51

6

There's No One Like The Old Folks

RutherfordFoster

2:43

7

Old Blind Dog

Jimmy Johnson String Band

2:53

8

The Sporting Bachelors

Buell Kazee

2:44

9

Sourwood Mountain

Taylors Kentucky Boys

2:35

10

The Roving Boy

Justus Begley

2:15

11

Medley Of Old Time Dance Tunes, Pt. 2 (Sourwood Mountain / Sally In The Garden / Sally Goodin)

Crockett's Kentucky Mountaineers

3:06

12

Lack Fol Diddle I Day

Pete Steele

1:22

13

Lost John

BurnettRutherford

3:05

14

There's More Pretty Girls Than One

RutherfordFoster

2:41

15

Shaker Ben

The Walter Family

3:24

16

Jesus Walking Through The Land

Reverand Sherwin SizemoreChurch Of The Ten Elders

1:58

17

Pickaway

Green's String Band

2:26

18

Wallins Creek Girls

Daw Henson

1:26

19

We'll All Go To Heaven When The Devil Goes Blind

Ed Morrison

4:33

20

John Hardy

Walter Williams

2:55

21

Wink The Other Eye

Hack's String Band

2:54

22

Hickory Jack

Boyd Asher

1:16

23

Working's Too Hard

J.M. Mullins

2:11

24

Sail Away Ladies

Henry Bandy

2:59

25

The Great Reaping Day

Kentucky Mountain Chorusters

3:06

