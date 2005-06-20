Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Times Ain't Like They Used To Be: Early American Rural Music, Vol. 3

Times Ain't Like They Used To Be: Early American Rural Music, Vol. 3

Various Artists

Yazoo  • Блюз  • 2005

1

I Know His Blood Can Make Me Whole

Blind Willie Johnson

3:04

2

Bath House Blues

Ashley's Melody Men

2:51

3

Worried Blues

Frank Hutchison

3:17

4

Snake Doctor Blues

Jelly Jaw Short

3:24

5

Acorn Stomp

East Texas Serenaders

2:51

6

Sal Got a Meatskin

Carlisle Brothers

2:51

7

Streetcar Blues

Sleepy John Estes

3:15

8

Fort Smith Breakdown

Luke HighnightHis Ozark Strutters

2:45

9

Sleepy Desert

Wilmer WattsHis Lonely Eagles

3:04

10

Walking Blues

Son House

2:55

11

Sweet Rivers

Allison's Sacred Harp Singers

3:10

12

Gonna Die With My Hammer in My Hand

CurryWilliamson Brothers

3:24

13

Mean Black Cat

Charley Patton

2:55

14

Billy in the Lowground

Lowe Stokes

3:02

15

Good Time Blues

Jelly Roll Anderson

2:42

16

Christmas Time Will Soon Be Over

Fiddlin John CarsonHis Virginia Reelers

2:51

17

Steel Driving Man

Fruit Jar Guzzlers

3:02

18

I'm So Glad

Skip James

2:48

19

Rock About My Sarah Jane

Uncle Dave Macon

3:21

20

I'm Taking My Audition to Sing up in the Sky

CapAndyFlip

3:09

21

Undertaker Blues

Cloe's Washboard Band

3:01

22

Sally Johnson

Ocar Harper's Texas String Band

2:31

23

I'll Stay On The Right Road Now

Fa-So-La Singers

2:49

1

I Know His Blood Can Make Me Whole

Blind Willie Johnson

3:04

2

Bath House Blues

Ashley's Melody Men

2:51

3

Worried Blues

Frank Hutchison

3:17

4

Snake Doctor Blues

Jelly Jaw Short

3:24

5

Acorn Stomp

East Texas Serenaders

2:51

6

Sal Got a Meatskin

Carlisle Brothers

2:51

7

Streetcar Blues

Sleepy John Estes

3:15

8

Fort Smith Breakdown

Luke HighnightHis Ozark Strutters

2:45

9

Sleepy Desert

Wilmer WattsHis Lonely Eagles

3:04

10

Walking Blues

Son House

2:55

11

Sweet Rivers

Allison's Sacred Harp Singers

3:10

12

Gonna Die With My Hammer in My Hand

CurryWilliamson Brothers

3:24

13

Mean Black Cat

Charley Patton

2:55

14

Billy in the Lowground

Lowe Stokes

3:02

15

Good Time Blues

Jelly Roll Anderson

2:42

16

Christmas Time Will Soon Be Over

Fiddlin John CarsonHis Virginia Reelers

2:51

17

Steel Driving Man

Fruit Jar Guzzlers

3:02

18

I'm So Glad

Skip James

2:48

19

Rock About My Sarah Jane

Uncle Dave Macon

3:21

20

I'm Taking My Audition to Sing up in the Sky

CapAndyFlip

3:09

21

Undertaker Blues

Cloe's Washboard Band

3:01

22

Sally Johnson

Ocar Harper's Texas String Band

2:31

23

I'll Stay On The Right Road Now

Fa-So-La Singers

2:49

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Bahia

Bahia

Постер альбома #Ballet

#Ballet

Постер альбома '58 Jazz Sessions - Live & Rare

'58 Jazz Sessions - Live & Rare

Постер альбома Essential Jazz Masters

Essential Jazz Masters

Постер альбома Smetana: Zwei Witwen

Smetana: Zwei Witwen

Постер альбома Bebop

Bebop