Times Ain't Like They Used To Be: Early American Rural Music, Vol. 3

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
I Know His Blood Can Make Me Whole
Blind Willie Johnson
2
Bath House Blues
Ashley's Melody Men
3
Worried Blues
Frank Hutchison
4
Snake Doctor Blues
Jelly Jaw Short
5
Acorn Stomp
East Texas Serenaders
6
Sal Got a Meatskin
Carlisle Brothers
7
Streetcar Blues
Sleepy John Estes
8
Fort Smith Breakdown
Luke HighnightHis Ozark Strutters
9
Sleepy Desert
Wilmer WattsHis Lonely Eagles
10
Walking Blues
Son House
11
Sweet Rivers
Allison's Sacred Harp Singers
12
Gonna Die With My Hammer in My Hand
CurryWilliamson Brothers
13
Mean Black Cat
Charley Patton
14
Billy in the Lowground
Lowe Stokes
15
Good Time Blues
Jelly Roll Anderson
16
Christmas Time Will Soon Be Over
Fiddlin John CarsonHis Virginia Reelers
17
Steel Driving Man
Fruit Jar Guzzlers
18
I'm So Glad
Skip James
19
Rock About My Sarah Jane
Uncle Dave Macon
20
I'm Taking My Audition to Sing up in the Sky
CapAndyFlip
21
Undertaker Blues
Cloe's Washboard Band
22
Sally Johnson
Ocar Harper's Texas String Band
23
I'll Stay On The Right Road Now
Fa-So-La Singers
Bahia
#Ballet
'58 Jazz Sessions - Live & Rare
Essential Jazz Masters
Smetana: Zwei Witwen
Bebop
Показать ещё