Country And Western Favourites

Various Artists
1
Before The Next Tear Falls
Matt Hurter
2
Wedding Bells
Leo McCaffreyThe Glensmen
3
The Last Word In Lonesome Is Me
Pat McGeegan
4
Deck Of Cards
GerryThe Ohio
5
Nobody's Darling But Mine
Andrew O'Malley
6
Ribbon Of Darkness
Teresa Duffy
7
Married By The Bible
Sydney Devine
8
It Keeps Right On Hurtin'
Frankie McBride
9
Walk On By
Brian CollThe Plattermen
10
Nobody's Child
Tony MorelliThe Witnesses Show Band
11
Whispering Hope
Cathal McCann
12
The Cold Hard Facts Of Life
Big TomMainliners