Times Ain't Like They Used To Be: Early American Rural Music, Vol. 2

Various Artists
1
John Henry Blues
Earl JohnsonHis Dixie Entertainers
2
Moanin' The Blues
Allen Shaw
3
Lonesome Road Blues
Ernest StonemanKahle Brewer
4
Washboard Cut Out
Bobby LeecanHis Need More Band
5
Bob McKinney
Henry Thomas
6
Swanee River
Fiddling John CarsonHis Virginia Reelers
7
James Alley Blues
Richard Rabbit Brown
8
Sail Away Ladies
Uncle Dave MaconHis Fruit Jar Drinkers
9
The Rooster's Crowing Blues
Cannon's Jug Stompers
10
Tallapoosa Bound
Seven Foot DillyA.A. Grey
11
Billy Grimes The Rover
The Shelor Family
12
Brown Skin Girl Down The Lane
The Massey Family
13
You Know You Done Me Wrong
Kansas Joe McCoy
14
Old Joe
Gradey MooreSid Harkreader
15
Beware
Blind Alfred Reed
16
Knocking Down Casey Jones
Wilmer WattsThe Lonely Eagles
17
Four Day Blues
Tommy Bradley
18
Riley the Furniture Man
Georgia Crackers
19
Piney Woods Girl
Ernest StonemanEmmett Lundy
20
State Street Rag
Louie Blue
21
Sugar In The Ground
Tweedy Brothers
22
Then I'll Move To Town
Southern Moonlight Entertainers
23
Lord Keep Me With A Mind
Rev. D. C. Rice