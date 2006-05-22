Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Times Ain't Like They Used To Be: Early American Rural Music, Vol. 2

Times Ain't Like They Used To Be: Early American Rural Music, Vol. 2

Various Artists

Yazoo  • Блюз  • 2006

1

John Henry Blues

Earl JohnsonHis Dixie Entertainers

3:13

2

Moanin' The Blues

Allen Shaw

3:01

3

Lonesome Road Blues

Ernest StonemanKahle Brewer

3:00

4

Washboard Cut Out

Bobby LeecanHis Need More Band

2:56

5

Bob McKinney

Henry Thomas

2:57

6

Swanee River

Fiddling John CarsonHis Virginia Reelers

3:18

7

James Alley Blues

Richard Rabbit Brown

3:08

8

Sail Away Ladies

Uncle Dave MaconHis Fruit Jar Drinkers

2:59

9

The Rooster's Crowing Blues

Cannon's Jug Stompers

3:03

10

Tallapoosa Bound

Seven Foot DillyA.A. Grey

3:13

11

Billy Grimes The Rover

The Shelor Family

2:46

12

Brown Skin Girl Down The Lane

The Massey Family

2:45

13

You Know You Done Me Wrong

Kansas Joe McCoy

3:14

14

Old Joe

Gradey MooreSid Harkreader

2:52

15

Beware

Blind Alfred Reed

3:11

16

Knocking Down Casey Jones

Wilmer WattsThe Lonely Eagles

3:12

17

Four Day Blues

Tommy Bradley

3:13

18

Riley the Furniture Man

Georgia Crackers

3:06

19

Piney Woods Girl

Ernest StonemanEmmett Lundy

2:46

20

State Street Rag

Louie Blue

2:49

21

Sugar In The Ground

Tweedy Brothers

3:07

22

Then I'll Move To Town

Southern Moonlight Entertainers

2:51

23

Lord Keep Me With A Mind

Rev. D. C. Rice

2:51

1

John Henry Blues

Earl JohnsonHis Dixie Entertainers

3:13

2

Moanin' The Blues

Allen Shaw

3:01

3

Lonesome Road Blues

Ernest StonemanKahle Brewer

3:00

4

Washboard Cut Out

Bobby LeecanHis Need More Band

2:56

5

Bob McKinney

Henry Thomas

2:57

6

Swanee River

Fiddling John CarsonHis Virginia Reelers

3:18

7

James Alley Blues

Richard Rabbit Brown

3:08

8

Sail Away Ladies

Uncle Dave MaconHis Fruit Jar Drinkers

2:59

9

The Rooster's Crowing Blues

Cannon's Jug Stompers

3:03

10

Tallapoosa Bound

Seven Foot DillyA.A. Grey

3:13

11

Billy Grimes The Rover

The Shelor Family

2:46

12

Brown Skin Girl Down The Lane

The Massey Family

2:45

13

You Know You Done Me Wrong

Kansas Joe McCoy

3:14

14

Old Joe

Gradey MooreSid Harkreader

2:52

15

Beware

Blind Alfred Reed

3:11

16

Knocking Down Casey Jones

Wilmer WattsThe Lonely Eagles

3:12

17

Four Day Blues

Tommy Bradley

3:13

18

Riley the Furniture Man

Georgia Crackers

3:06

19

Piney Woods Girl

Ernest StonemanEmmett Lundy

2:46

20

State Street Rag

Louie Blue

2:49

21

Sugar In The Ground

Tweedy Brothers

3:07

22

Then I'll Move To Town

Southern Moonlight Entertainers

2:51

23

Lord Keep Me With A Mind

Rev. D. C. Rice

2:51