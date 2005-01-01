Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Tartan Collection

The Tartan Collection

Various Artists

Scotdisc  • Разная  • 2005

1

Flower of Scotland

Pipes & Drums Kings Own Scottish BordersThe Lowland Band of the Scottish Division

1:57

2

Blue Bell Polka

Jim MacLeodHis Band

1:56

3

Scotland the Brave / Rowan Tree / Bonnie Galloway / The Old Rustic Bridge

PipesDrums of DennyDunipace

2:53

4

Portree Bay / Lyndhurst / The Hills of Tynron

Kinlochard Ceilidh Band

3:25

5

Highland Cathedral

The Celtic PipesStrings

4:46

6

Jan's Dance / The Mathematician / The High Level

The Highland Fiddle Orchestra

1:56

7

Amazing Grace

Caledonian Heritage PipesThe Drums

2:58

8

Morag's Fairy Glen / Star O' Rabbie Burns/Rose of Allendale

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:57

9

Dark Island

The Celtic PipesStrings

3:34

10

The Barren Rocks of Aden / Highland Laddie / Mhairi's Wedding / The Black Bear

PipesDrums of DennyDunipace

2:59

11

Flower of the Quern

Ian Powrie

2:05

12

Glencoe

PipesDrums Of The Black Watch

2:14

13

Loch Lomond

Bill GardenThe Caledonia Strings

3:22

14

Wing Commander Donald Mckenzie / The Men of Ness / The Drunken Piper

Kinlochard Ceilidh Band

3:20

15

Sleep Dearie Sleep

Lone Piper of the Black Watch

1:04

16

I Love a Lassie / Roamin' in the Gloamin' / Just a Wee Deoch & Doris / Stop Yer Ticklin' Jock / Keep Right on to the End of the Road

Stuart Anderson

3:06

