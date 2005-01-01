The Tartan Collection

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Flower of Scotland
Pipes & Drums Kings Own Scottish BordersThe Lowland Band of the Scottish Division
2
Blue Bell Polka
Jim MacLeodHis Band
3
Scotland the Brave / Rowan Tree / Bonnie Galloway / The Old Rustic Bridge
PipesDrums of DennyDunipace
4
Portree Bay / Lyndhurst / The Hills of Tynron
Kinlochard Ceilidh Band
5
Highland Cathedral
The Celtic PipesStrings
6
Jan's Dance / The Mathematician / The High Level
The Highland Fiddle Orchestra
7
Amazing Grace
Caledonian Heritage PipesThe Drums
8
Morag's Fairy Glen / Star O' Rabbie Burns/Rose of Allendale
9
Dark Island
10
The Barren Rocks of Aden / Highland Laddie / Mhairi's Wedding / The Black Bear
11
Flower of the Quern
Ian Powrie
12
Glencoe
PipesDrums Of The Black Watch
13
Loch Lomond
Bill GardenThe Caledonia Strings
14
Wing Commander Donald Mckenzie / The Men of Ness / The Drunken Piper
15
Sleep Dearie Sleep
Lone Piper of the Black Watch
16
I Love a Lassie / Roamin' in the Gloamin' / Just a Wee Deoch & Doris / Stop Yer Ticklin' Jock / Keep Right on to the End of the Road
Stuart Anderson
