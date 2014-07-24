Andy Stewart's Come in Come In

Слушатели
Andy Stewart
1
Come in Come In
2
Lassie Come and Dance
3
Donald Where's Your Trousers
4
A Scottish Soldier
5
Campbeltown Loch
6
I Love a Lassie / Roamin' in the Gloamin' / Keep Right on to the End of the Road
7
Andy Where's Your Kilt
8
I Belong to Glasgow
9
Maggie
10
The Muckin' O' Geordie's Byre
11
By the Lochside
12
Kissin' in the Dark
13
The Road and the Miles to Dundee
14
The Rumour (Comedy Verse)
15
Bonnie Lass O' Fyvie
16
Tunes of Glory
17
Nicky Tams
18
Barnyards of Delgaty
19
Take Me Back
20
It's Nice to Be a Grandad
21
De Ye Ken Lang Syne
22
Scotland the Brave / Marie's Wedding / No Awa' Tae Bide Awa'
Andy Stewart "The Tartan Trooper "Scottish Favourites
Andy's Scottish Party
Pop Elite: Best Of Andy Stewart
The Jolly Ploughboys
