Live at Tavern on the Green

Nancy Lamott
1
Listen to My Heart (Live)
2
Welcome (Live)
3
The People That You Never Get to Love (Live)
4
Sailin' On (Live)
5
I Didn't Know What Time It Was (Live)
6
Jeepers Creepers (Live)
7
How Deep Is the Ocean (Live)
8
Waters of March (Live)
9
I Got the Sun in the Morning (Live)
10
The Promise (I'll Never Say Goodbye) (Live)
11
Thank You's (Live)
12
Help Is on the Way (Live)
13
There's Always an Encore (Live)
14
Secret O' Life (Live)
Nancy Lamott Sings David Zippel
Ask Me Again
What's Good About Goodbye?
Listen to My Heart
Come Rain or Come Shine
My Foolish Heart
