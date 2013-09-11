Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Chinese Musician Series, Vol. 2

The Chinese Musician Series, Vol. 2

The Chinese Musician Series

Silverwolf Productions  • Музыка мира  • 2013

1

A Wonderful Moon-Night

Zheng Shi-Gueng

5:33

2

Groaning from the Patient

Zheng Shi-Gueng

6:14

3

Song of Depression

Zheng Shi-Gueng

3:59

4

Melody of Sadness

Zheng Shi-Gueng

2:27

5

Joyful Night

Zheng Shi-Gueng

2:53

6

Glad Humming of a Humble Family

Zheng Shi-Gueng

6:53

7

Bird-Singing from the Valley

Zheng Shi-Gueng

4:01

8

Pursuing Toward a Bright Future

Zheng Shi-Gueng

4:42

9

Shining of the Red Candle

Zheng Shi-Gueng

4:45

10

Performing with an Only String

Zheng Shi-Gueng

5:32

11

Listening to the Soughing of Pines

Zheng Shi-Gueng

3:52

12

The Cold Spring Wind

Zheng Shi-Gueng

8:50

13

The Moon Reflected in Er-Quan

Zheng Shi-Gueng

6:01

14

Imaginations on the Swan

Li Zhih Kung

8:00

15

A Music Stretch on Plum Flowers

Li Zhih-Kung

6:14

16

Longing for Hometown on Tai-Harng Mountain

Li Zhih-Kung

7:53

17

A Cloudless Sky with Gentle Winds

Li Zhih-Kung

8:42

18

Ta-Chi-Pan

Li Zhih-Kung

3:05

19

Taking Great Delight in the Ripple and Mists

Li Zhih-Kung

5:11

20

Fantasia on a Legend of White-Snake

Li Zhih-Kung

31:52

21

To Watch a Folk Drama

Tsao Wen-Kunk

2:08

22

Evergreen the Willow with Its Branch

Tsao Wen-Kunk

2:35

23

To Pursuit Butterflies When Collecting Tea Leaves

Tsao Wen-Kunk

3:12

24

Flourish the Jasmine Flowers

Tsao Wen-Kunk

4:22

25

The Sedan Chair Is Coming for the Bride

Tsao Wen-Kunk

2:57

26

Music for the Dragon-Boat

Tsao Wen-Kunk

3:51

27

Song to Imitate the Ben-Chiu Birds

Tsao Wen-Kunk

2:45

28

Missing My Darling

Tsao Wen-Kunk

3:07

29

The River Is at Its Flood

Tsao Wen-Kunk

4:45

30

Embroidering a Pocket for Darling

Tsao Wen-Kunk

3:58

31

Hua-Ku Playing of the Feng-Yang Place

Tsao Wen-Kunk

2:19

32

Melody for the Tea-Leaf Collectors

Tsao Wen-Kunk

3:14

33

Story in the Sanshihili-Pu Village

Tsao Wen-Kunk

4:07

34

The Pau Leng Tune

Tsao Wen-Kunk

2:26

35

Zheng Concerto for Lady Meng-Chiang Nu

Tsao Wen-Kunk

16:46

36

Autumn Longing Aside Tung-Tin-Hu

Chu Shih-Chi

4:49

37

Fairies of the Magpies' Bridge

Chu Shih-Chi

7:22

38

Three Repetitions of the Yang-Guan Tune

Chu Shih-Chi

5:36

39

Joy Singing of a Drunk Fisher

Chu Shih-Chi

4:29

40

Shining Moon over the Frontier

Chu Shih-Chi

2:45

41

Recollections for an Old Friend

Chu Shih-Chi

6:33

42

Po-Ya to Mourn for Tzu-Chi

Chu Shih-Chi

4:51

43

Sound as the Ai-Ao

Chu Shih-Chi

7:19

44

Humming in the Spring Morning

Chu-Shih-Chi

6:12

45

The Secluded Orchid

Chu Shih-Chi

16:09

1

A Wonderful Moon-Night

Zheng Shi-Gueng

5:33

2

Groaning from the Patient

Zheng Shi-Gueng

6:14

3

Song of Depression

Zheng Shi-Gueng

3:59

4

Melody of Sadness

Zheng Shi-Gueng

2:27

5

Joyful Night

Zheng Shi-Gueng

2:53

6

Glad Humming of a Humble Family

Zheng Shi-Gueng

6:53

7

Bird-Singing from the Valley

Zheng Shi-Gueng

4:01

8

Pursuing Toward a Bright Future

Zheng Shi-Gueng

4:42

9

Shining of the Red Candle

Zheng Shi-Gueng

4:45

10

Performing with an Only String

Zheng Shi-Gueng

5:32

11

Listening to the Soughing of Pines

Zheng Shi-Gueng

3:52

12

The Cold Spring Wind

Zheng Shi-Gueng

8:50

13

The Moon Reflected in Er-Quan

Zheng Shi-Gueng

6:01

14

Imaginations on the Swan

Li Zhih Kung

8:00

15

A Music Stretch on Plum Flowers

Li Zhih-Kung

6:14

16

Longing for Hometown on Tai-Harng Mountain

Li Zhih-Kung

7:53

17

A Cloudless Sky with Gentle Winds

Li Zhih-Kung

8:42

18

Ta-Chi-Pan

Li Zhih-Kung

3:05

19

Taking Great Delight in the Ripple and Mists

Li Zhih-Kung

5:11

20

Fantasia on a Legend of White-Snake

Li Zhih-Kung

31:52

21

To Watch a Folk Drama

Tsao Wen-Kunk

2:08

22

Evergreen the Willow with Its Branch

Tsao Wen-Kunk

2:35

23

To Pursuit Butterflies When Collecting Tea Leaves

Tsao Wen-Kunk

3:12

24

Flourish the Jasmine Flowers

Tsao Wen-Kunk

4:22

25

The Sedan Chair Is Coming for the Bride

Tsao Wen-Kunk

2:57

26

Music for the Dragon-Boat

Tsao Wen-Kunk

3:51

27

Song to Imitate the Ben-Chiu Birds

Tsao Wen-Kunk

2:45

28

Missing My Darling

Tsao Wen-Kunk

3:07

29

The River Is at Its Flood

Tsao Wen-Kunk

4:45

30

Embroidering a Pocket for Darling

Tsao Wen-Kunk

3:58

31

Hua-Ku Playing of the Feng-Yang Place

Tsao Wen-Kunk

2:19

32

Melody for the Tea-Leaf Collectors

Tsao Wen-Kunk

3:14

33

Story in the Sanshihili-Pu Village

Tsao Wen-Kunk

4:07

34

The Pau Leng Tune

Tsao Wen-Kunk

2:26

35

Zheng Concerto for Lady Meng-Chiang Nu

Tsao Wen-Kunk

16:46

36

Autumn Longing Aside Tung-Tin-Hu

Chu Shih-Chi

4:49

37

Fairies of the Magpies' Bridge

Chu Shih-Chi

7:22

38

Three Repetitions of the Yang-Guan Tune

Chu Shih-Chi

5:36

39

Joy Singing of a Drunk Fisher

Chu Shih-Chi

4:29

40

Shining Moon over the Frontier

Chu Shih-Chi

2:45

41

Recollections for an Old Friend

Chu Shih-Chi

6:33

42

Po-Ya to Mourn for Tzu-Chi

Chu Shih-Chi

4:51

43

Sound as the Ai-Ao

Chu Shih-Chi

7:19

44

Humming in the Spring Morning

Chu-Shih-Chi

6:12

45

The Secluded Orchid

Chu Shih-Chi

16:09

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома New Melody for the Herdsmen

New Melody for the Herdsmen

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Lighten up!

Lighten up!

Постер альбома 70's Pop Classics

70's Pop Classics

Постер альбома The Beat Generation 10th Anniversary Presents: I Am / Lay Me Down

The Beat Generation 10th Anniversary Presents: I Am / Lay Me Down

Постер альбома We're from Yesterday!

We're from Yesterday!

Постер альбома Алло! Алло!

Алло! Алло!

Постер альбома Pick Ur Queen

Pick Ur Queen