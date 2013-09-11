The Chinese Musician Series, Vol. 2

Слушатели
The Chinese Musician Series
1
A Wonderful Moon-Night
Zheng Shi-Gueng
2
Groaning from the Patient
3
Song of Depression
4
Melody of Sadness
5
Joyful Night
6
Glad Humming of a Humble Family
7
Bird-Singing from the Valley
8
Pursuing Toward a Bright Future
9
Shining of the Red Candle
10
Performing with an Only String
11
Listening to the Soughing of Pines
12
The Cold Spring Wind
13
The Moon Reflected in Er-Quan
14
Imaginations on the Swan
Li Zhih Kung
15
A Music Stretch on Plum Flowers
Li Zhih-Kung
16
Longing for Hometown on Tai-Harng Mountain
17
A Cloudless Sky with Gentle Winds
18
Ta-Chi-Pan
19
Taking Great Delight in the Ripple and Mists
20
Fantasia on a Legend of White-Snake
21
To Watch a Folk Drama
Tsao Wen-Kunk
22
Evergreen the Willow with Its Branch
23
To Pursuit Butterflies When Collecting Tea Leaves
24
Flourish the Jasmine Flowers
25
The Sedan Chair Is Coming for the Bride
26
Music for the Dragon-Boat
27
Song to Imitate the Ben-Chiu Birds
28
Missing My Darling
29
The River Is at Its Flood
30
Embroidering a Pocket for Darling
31
Hua-Ku Playing of the Feng-Yang Place
32
Melody for the Tea-Leaf Collectors
33
Story in the Sanshihili-Pu Village
34
The Pau Leng Tune
35
Zheng Concerto for Lady Meng-Chiang Nu
36
Autumn Longing Aside Tung-Tin-Hu
Chu Shih-Chi
37
Fairies of the Magpies' Bridge
38
Three Repetitions of the Yang-Guan Tune
39
Joy Singing of a Drunk Fisher
40
Shining Moon over the Frontier
41
Recollections for an Old Friend
42
Po-Ya to Mourn for Tzu-Chi
43
Sound as the Ai-Ao
44
Humming in the Spring Morning
Chu-Shih-Chi
45
The Secluded Orchid
New Melody for the Herdsmen
