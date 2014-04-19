Live in Franconia

Слушатели
Josh White Jr, Richard Smerin
1
Introduction 2 (Live)
Josh White JrRichard Smerin
2
I Feel the Good in You (Live)
3
Traveller's Lament (Live)
4
Baltimore (Live)
5
Tracks of My Tears (Live)
6
Tracks of My Tears 2 (Live)
7
Seven Curses (Live)
8
Something (Live)
9
Introduction (Live)
10
We Shall Be Free (Live)
11
Here & Now (Live)
12
St. James Infirmary (Live)
13
Do Ya (Live)
14
Ain't You Glad (Live)
15
I Believe I'll Make a Change (Live)
16
This Little Light of Mine (Live)
17
House of the Rising Sun (Live)
18
Think (Live)
19
One Meatball (Live)
