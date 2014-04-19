Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Live in Franconia

Live in Franconia

Josh White Jr, Richard Smerin

Silverwolf Productions  • Блюз  • 2014

1

Introduction 2 (Live)

Josh White JrRichard Smerin

0:49

2

I Feel the Good in You (Live)

Josh White JrRichard Smerin

3:00

3

Traveller's Lament (Live)

Josh White JrRichard Smerin

4:38

4

Baltimore (Live)

Josh White JrRichard Smerin

3:38

5

Tracks of My Tears (Live)

Josh White JrRichard Smerin

2:52

6

Tracks of My Tears 2 (Live)

Josh White JrRichard Smerin

3:05

7

Seven Curses (Live)

Josh White JrRichard Smerin

4:24

8

Something (Live)

Josh White JrRichard Smerin

3:01

9

Introduction (Live)

Josh White JrRichard Smerin

0:50

10

We Shall Be Free (Live)

Josh White JrRichard Smerin

2:49

11

Here & Now (Live)

Josh White JrRichard Smerin

3:02

12

St. James Infirmary (Live)

Josh White JrRichard Smerin

4:11

13

Do Ya (Live)

Josh White JrRichard Smerin

3:34

14

Ain't You Glad (Live)

Josh White JrRichard Smerin

2:16

15

I Believe I'll Make a Change (Live)

Josh White JrRichard Smerin

3:52

16

This Little Light of Mine (Live)

Josh White JrRichard Smerin

5:09

17

House of the Rising Sun (Live)

Josh White JrRichard Smerin

4:27

18

Think (Live)

Josh White JrRichard Smerin

2:36

19

One Meatball (Live)

Josh White JrRichard Smerin

4:52

