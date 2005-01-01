In the Garden: Scottish Praise and Inspiration

Слушатели
The Alexander Brothers
1
Precious Memories
2
The Lord's My Shepard
3
In the Garden
4
What a Friend We Have in Jesus / Onward Christian Soldiers / Stand up Stand up for Jesus / Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory
5
By Cool Siloam
6
Tell Me the Old / Old Story
7
Morning Has Broken
8
All Things Bright and Beautiful
9
Nearer My God to Thee
10
Safe in the Arms of Jesus
11
It Is No Secret
12
Lord of the Dance
13
How Great Thou Art
14
Abide with Me
Nobody's Child
A Scottish Party Collection
Scotland the Brave
Scotland, Scotland
Scotland We Love You