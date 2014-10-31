Слушатели
Alasdair Gillies
1
Take Me Home
2
I Dream of Jeannie
3
Among My Souvenirs
4
I Will Love You All My Life
5
Tak a Dram
6
Scarlet Ribbons
7
Scotland My Home
8
The Banners of Scotland
9
Bonnie Mary of Argyll
Alasdair Gilles
10
Say You'll Stay Until Tomorrow
11
Beautiful Dreamer
12
More Than Yesterday
13
Maggie
14
Messin' About on the River
Airgiod Is Or / Silver and Gold
The Inverness Ceilidh
All My Life's a Circle