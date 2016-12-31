Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Solo Accordion: Top Hits of the Beatles

Solo Accordion: Top Hits of the Beatles

Charlie Giordano, Solo Sounds

Solo Sounds  • Инструментальная  • 2016

1

A Hard Days Night

Solo SoundsCharlie Giordano

2:46

2

I Feel Fine

Solo SoundsCharlie Giordano

2:34

3

Drive My Car

Solo SoundsCharlie Giordano

2:25

4

Here, There and Everywhere

Solo SoundsCharlie Giordano

2:18

5

Blackbird

Solo SoundsCharlie Giordano

2:39

6

I Saw Her Standing There

Solo SoundsCharlie Giordano

3:00

7

Dear Prudence

Solo SoundsCharlie Giordano

4:17

8

Fool on the Hill

Solo SoundsCharlie Giordano

2:29

9

Eleanor Rigby

Solo SoundsCharlie Giordano

1:48

10

Here Comes the Sun

Solo SoundsCharlie Giordano

3:08

11

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

Solo SoundsCharlie Giordano

2:09

12

Michelle

Solo SoundsCharlie Giordano

3:26

13

Let It Be

Solo SoundsCharlie Giordano

3:16

1

A Hard Days Night

Solo SoundsCharlie Giordano

2:46

2

I Feel Fine

Solo SoundsCharlie Giordano

2:34

3

Drive My Car

Solo SoundsCharlie Giordano

2:25

4

Here, There and Everywhere

Solo SoundsCharlie Giordano

2:18

5

Blackbird

Solo SoundsCharlie Giordano

2:39

6

I Saw Her Standing There

Solo SoundsCharlie Giordano

3:00

7

Dear Prudence

Solo SoundsCharlie Giordano

4:17

8

Fool on the Hill

Solo SoundsCharlie Giordano

2:29

9

Eleanor Rigby

Solo SoundsCharlie Giordano

1:48

10

Here Comes the Sun

Solo SoundsCharlie Giordano

3:08

11

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

Solo SoundsCharlie Giordano

2:09

12

Michelle

Solo SoundsCharlie Giordano

3:26

13

Let It Be

Solo SoundsCharlie Giordano

3:16

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Solo Accordion: Songs of Leonard Cohen

Solo Accordion: Songs of Leonard Cohen

Постер альбома Solo Piano: The Rolling Stones' Beggars Banquet

Solo Piano: The Rolling Stones' Beggars Banquet

Постер альбома Tom Waits' Rain Dogs: Solo Piano

Tom Waits' Rain Dogs: Solo Piano

Постер альбома Top Country Classics: Solo Accordion

Top Country Classics: Solo Accordion