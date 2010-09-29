Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Lorinda's Kitchen

Lorinda's Kitchen

Sal Salvador & Crystal Image

Silverwolf Productions  • Джаз  • 2010

1

Lorinda's Kitchen

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

5:17

2

Caroline's Cookin'

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

5:08

3

Over Easy

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

5:31

4

Cleopatra

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

4:54

5

Sambatoori

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

3:52

6

Oh Me Oh My

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

3:10

7

It's You or No One

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

5:44

8

Guitar Woman

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

5:17

9

43rd Street Suite

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

6:59

10

Fin and Gills

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

6:06

11

Love You Are Here

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

4:50

12

Someday My Prince Will Come

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

5:17

13

Stella by Starlight

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

4:08

14

The Walk Around Look up and Down

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

3:26

1

Lorinda's Kitchen

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

5:17

2

Caroline's Cookin'

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

5:08

3

Over Easy

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

5:31

4

Cleopatra

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

4:54

5

Sambatoori

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

3:52

6

Oh Me Oh My

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

3:10

7

It's You or No One

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

5:44

8

Guitar Woman

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

5:17

9

43rd Street Suite

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

6:59

10

Fin and Gills

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

6:06

11

Love You Are Here

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

4:50

12

Someday My Prince Will Come

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

5:17

13

Stella by Starlight

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

4:08

14

The Walk Around Look up and Down

Sal SalvadorCrystal Image

3:26

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Complete Quartet Studio Recordings

Complete Quartet Studio Recordings

Постер альбома Tribute to the Greats (EP)

Tribute to the Greats (EP)

Постер альбома Tribute to the Greats

Tribute to the Greats

Постер альбома Deluxe Series Volume 59 (Bethlehem Collection): Frivolous

Deluxe Series Volume 59 (Bethlehem Collection): Frivolous

Постер альбома Deluxe Series Volume 74 (Bethlehem Collection): Tribute

Deluxe Series Volume 74 (Bethlehem Collection): Tribute

Постер альбома Deluxe Series Volume 39 (Bethlehem Collection): Shades

Deluxe Series Volume 39 (Bethlehem Collection): Shades

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома It's All Love

It's All Love

Постер альбома Smooth Jazz Remembers Teddy Pendergrass

Smooth Jazz Remembers Teddy Pendergrass

Постер альбома Harold in the Land of Jazz

Harold in the Land of Jazz

Постер альбома The Complete Dial Masters

The Complete Dial Masters

Постер альбома The King of Jazz - Miles Davis

The King of Jazz - Miles Davis

Постер альбома Bird: The Original Recordings Of Charlie Parker

Bird: The Original Recordings Of Charlie Parker