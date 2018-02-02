Changing Colours

Слушатели
The Sheepdogs
1
Nobody
2
I've Got a Hole Where My Heart Should Be
3
Saturday Night
4
Let It Roll
5
The Big Nowhere
6
I Ain't Cool
7
You Got to Be a Man
8
Cool Down
9
Kiss the Brass Ring
10
Cherries Jubilee
11
I'm Just Waiting for My Time
12
Born a Restless Man
13
The Bailieboro Turnaround
14
Up in Canada
15
Hms Buffalo
16
Esprit Des Corps
17
Run Baby Run
Find the Truth
No Simple Thing
Keep on Loving You
Rosalie
Future Nostalgia
The Sheepdogs (Deluxe)
A Very Special Christmas 5
Flowers In The Dirt
The Movie Song Book
Let Them Talk (Special Edition)
Forever Man
Yellow