Альбом
Постер альбома Changing Colours

Changing Colours

The Sheepdogs

Dine Alone Music Inc.  • Рок  • 2018

1

Nobody

The Sheepdogs

4:30

2

I've Got a Hole Where My Heart Should Be

The Sheepdogs

3:14

3

Saturday Night

The Sheepdogs

2:54

4

Let It Roll

The Sheepdogs

3:42

5

The Big Nowhere

The Sheepdogs

3:40

6

I Ain't Cool

The Sheepdogs

3:26

7

You Got to Be a Man

The Sheepdogs

2:16

8

Cool Down

The Sheepdogs

2:37

9

Kiss the Brass Ring

The Sheepdogs

1:50

10

Cherries Jubilee

The Sheepdogs

2:17

11

I'm Just Waiting for My Time

The Sheepdogs

4:20

12

Born a Restless Man

The Sheepdogs

1:39

13

The Bailieboro Turnaround

The Sheepdogs

1:31

14

Up in Canada

The Sheepdogs

3:47

15

Hms Buffalo

The Sheepdogs

0:59

16

Esprit Des Corps

The Sheepdogs

2:33

17

Run Baby Run

The Sheepdogs

4:23

2018