Альбом
Постер альбома Life In The City

Life In The City

Turkuaz

Electric Habitat Music  • Alternative  • 2018

1

Life In The City

Turkuaz

5:22

2

Superstatic

Turkuaz

4:05

3

Make You Famous

Turkuaz

4:56

4

The One and Lonely

Turkuaz

4:30

5

The Question

Turkuaz

3:58

6

If I Ever Fall Asleep

Turkuaz

5:38

7

Lady Lovely

Turkuaz

5:18

8

Rule the World

Turkuaz

4:04

9

Fight the Fire

Turkuaz

5:54

