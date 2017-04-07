Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Guide Me Back Home (Live)

Guide Me Back Home (Live)

City and The Colour

Still Records  • Alternative  • 2018

1

Forgive Me / Two Coins (Live In Wolfville, NS May 5th, 2017)

CityThe Colour

7:18

2

Friends (Live In Surrey, BC April 7th, 2017)

CityThe Colour

5:59

3

What Makes A Man? (Live In Sainte-Thérèse, QC April 27th, 2017)

CityThe Colour

4:02

4

If I Should Go Before You (Live In Truro, NS May 4th, 2017)

CityThe Colour

4:08

5

We Found Each Other In The Dark (Live In Charlottetown, PEI April 30th, 2017)

CityThe Colour

6:26

6

Silver And Gold (Live In Fredericton, NB May 8th, 2017)

 🅴

CityThe Colour

6:24

7

Hello, I'm In Delaware (Live In Saint John, NB May 2nd, 2017)

CityThe Colour

5:20

8

O' Sister (Live In Vernon, BC April 13th, 2017)

CityThe Colour

4:19

9

Runaway (Live In Truro, NS May 4th, 2017)

CityThe Colour

3:55

10

Twilight (Live In Glace Bay, NS May 11th, 2017)

CityThe Colour

4:15

11

Casey's Song (Live In Banff, AB April 18th, 2017)

CityThe Colour

4:18

12

Lover Come Back (Live In Cornerbrook, NL May 15th, 2017)

CityThe Colour

3:49

13

As Much As I Ever Could (Live In Halifax, NS May 10th, 2017)

CityThe Colour

5:50

14

Paradise (Live In Fredericton, NB May 8th, 2017)

CityThe Colour

5:19

15

Against The Grain (Live In Vernon, BC April 13th, 2017)

CityThe Colour

4:10

16

Comin' Home (Live In Pictou, NS May 6th, 2017)

CityThe Colour

4:52

17

Sensible Heart (Live In St. John's, NL May 14th, 2017)

CityThe Colour

4:24

18

Waiting… (Live In Pictou, NS May 6th, 2017)

CityThe Colour

5:04

19

The Girl (Live In Halifax, NS May 10th, 2017)

CityThe Colour

3:12

20

Sleeping Sickness (Live In Halifax, NS May 9th, 2017)

CityThe Colour

4:33

