Альбом
Постер альбома The Curve of the Earth

The Curve of the Earth

Attack in Black

Dine Alone Music Inc.  • Alternative  • 2008

1

I'm Going to Forget

Attack in Black

4:15

2

Ever Faster

Attack in Black

2:31

3

Sparrow

Attack in Black

2:35

4

Water Touched My Face

Attack in Black

2:28

5

Now That I'm Dying

Attack in Black

3:33

6

You're Such an Only Child

Attack in Black

1:57

7

Morning Bird / Water Lines

Attack in Black

2:55

8

Ever Bright, Ever Blue

Attack in Black

2:11

9

Rope

Attack in Black

2:22

10

Sounds of Dawn and Dusk

Attack in Black

4:51

11

Lady of the Lourdes

Attack in Black

1:54

12

The Curve of the Earth

Attack in Black

2:42

