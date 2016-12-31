Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Solo Mandolin: Jimmy Ryan Performs Top Bluegrass Favorites

Solo Mandolin: Jimmy Ryan Performs Top Bluegrass Favorites

Solo Sounds, Jimmy Ryan

Solo Sounds  • Фолк  • 2016

1

Blue Moon of Kentucky

Solo SoundsJimmy Ryan

2:22

2

9lb Hammer

Solo SoundsJimmy Ryan

0:58

3

Darling Corey

Solo SoundsJimmy Ryan

1:23

4

Ashes of Love

Solo SoundsJimmy Ryan

1:12

5

Footprints in the Snow

Solo SoundsJimmy Ryan

1:11

6

In the Pines

Solo SoundsJimmy Ryan

2:23

7

The Bluegrass Stomp

Solo SoundsJimmy Ryan

1:41

8

Old Home Place

Solo SoundsJimmy Ryan

1:44

9

Way Downtown

Solo SoundsJimmy Ryan

2:23

10

Rolling in My Sweet Baby's Arms

Solo SoundsJimmy Ryan

1:36

11

Salty Dog Blues

Solo SoundsJimmy Ryan

2:17

12

Pig in a Pen

Solo SoundsJimmy Ryan

1:47

