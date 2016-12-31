Solo Mandolin: Jimmy Ryan Performs Top Bluegrass Favorites

Слушатели
Solo Sounds, Jimmy Ryan
1
Blue Moon of Kentucky
Solo SoundsJimmy Ryan
2
9lb Hammer
3
Darling Corey
4
Ashes of Love
5
Footprints in the Snow
6
In the Pines
7
The Bluegrass Stomp
8
Old Home Place
9
Way Downtown
10
Rolling in My Sweet Baby's Arms
11
Salty Dog Blues
12
Pig in a Pen
