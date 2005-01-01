Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Uncharted Territory

Uncharted Territory

Stephen Schwartz

LML Music  • Поп-музыка  • 2005

1

Recurring Dream

Stephen Schwartz

4:59

2

Rewriting History

Stephen Schwartz

5:04

3

Worth Waiting For

Stephen Schwartz

4:14

4

Cold Enough to Snow

Stephen Schwartz

3:21

5

Toxic People

Stephen Schwartz

4:20

6

The Roads Untaken

Stephen Schwartz

4:24

7

Face of a Stranger

Stephen Schwartz

4:15

8

The Line Forms on the Right

Stephen Schwartz

3:21

9

Since I Gave My Heart Away

Stephen Schwartz

3:48

10

Boy on the Roof

Stephen Schwartz

5:42

11

Forgiveness' Embrace

Stephen Schwartz

4:08

