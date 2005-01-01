The Nice & Easy Collection

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Jim MacLeod & His Band
1
Welcome to My World
Jim MacLeodHis Band
2
My Wee Laddie
3
Lonely Scapa Flow
4
I'd Be a Legend in My Time
5
Pittenweem Jo
6
Comin' Through the Rye / My Love Is Like a Red Red Rose / Lassie Wi' the Yellow Coatie
7
Ballad of Glencoe
8
Bonnie Kirkwall Bay
9
Come by the Hills
10
Dunblane
11
Steel Away
12
The Road & The Miles to Dundee / Loch Tay Boat Song / The Crooked Bawbee
13
Whisky on a Sunday
14
Teach Me to Dance Real Slow
15
Forty Shades of Green
16
Mountain Tay
17
The Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen / A Gordon for Me / Brig O' Balgownie
18
If I Had My Life to Live Over
19
These Are My Mountains
Jim Macleod's Hogmanay Party
Jim Macleod's Non-Stop Ceilidh Dancing
Scottish Country Dance Album