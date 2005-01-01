Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Nice & Easy Collection

The Nice & Easy Collection

Jim MacLeod & His Band

Scotdisc  • Разная  • 2005

1

Welcome to My World

Jim MacLeodHis Band

3:21

2

My Wee Laddie

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:51

3

Lonely Scapa Flow

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:48

4

I'd Be a Legend in My Time

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:30

5

Pittenweem Jo

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:31

6

Comin' Through the Rye / My Love Is Like a Red Red Rose / Lassie Wi' the Yellow Coatie

Jim MacLeodHis Band

3:13

7

Ballad of Glencoe

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:55

8

Bonnie Kirkwall Bay

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:16

9

Come by the Hills

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:29

10

Dunblane

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:27

11

Steel Away

Jim MacLeodHis Band

4:37

12

The Road & The Miles to Dundee / Loch Tay Boat Song / The Crooked Bawbee

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:55

13

Whisky on a Sunday

Jim MacLeodHis Band

3:05

14

Teach Me to Dance Real Slow

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:53

15

Forty Shades of Green

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:45

16

Mountain Tay

Jim MacLeodHis Band

1:55

17

The Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen / A Gordon for Me / Brig O' Balgownie

Jim MacLeodHis Band

3:29

18

If I Had My Life to Live Over

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:45

19

These Are My Mountains

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:39

1

Welcome to My World

Jim MacLeodHis Band

3:21

2

My Wee Laddie

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:51

3

Lonely Scapa Flow

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:48

4

I'd Be a Legend in My Time

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:30

5

Pittenweem Jo

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:31

6

Comin' Through the Rye / My Love Is Like a Red Red Rose / Lassie Wi' the Yellow Coatie

Jim MacLeodHis Band

3:13

7

Ballad of Glencoe

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:55

8

Bonnie Kirkwall Bay

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:16

9

Come by the Hills

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:29

10

Dunblane

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:27

11

Steel Away

Jim MacLeodHis Band

4:37

12

The Road & The Miles to Dundee / Loch Tay Boat Song / The Crooked Bawbee

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:55

13

Whisky on a Sunday

Jim MacLeodHis Band

3:05

14

Teach Me to Dance Real Slow

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:53

15

Forty Shades of Green

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:45

16

Mountain Tay

Jim MacLeodHis Band

1:55

17

The Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen / A Gordon for Me / Brig O' Balgownie

Jim MacLeodHis Band

3:29

18

If I Had My Life to Live Over

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:45

19

These Are My Mountains

Jim MacLeodHis Band

2:39

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Jim Macleod's Hogmanay Party

Jim Macleod's Hogmanay Party

Постер альбома Jim Macleod's Non-Stop Ceilidh Dancing

Jim Macleod's Non-Stop Ceilidh Dancing

Постер альбома Scottish Country Dance Album

Scottish Country Dance Album