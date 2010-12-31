Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Luke's Legacy

Luke's Legacy

Luke Kelly

TY4TM  • Фолк  • 2010

1

Song for Ireland

Luke Kelly

4:44

2

The Wild Rover

Luke Kelly

2:50

3

Schooldays Over

Luke Kelly

3:01

4

The Monto

Luke Kelly

2:57

5

Joe Hill

Luke Kelly

2:48

6

The Auld Triangle

Luke Kelly

2:56

7

Whiskey in the Jar

Luke Kelly

2:53

8

Raglan Road

Luke Kelly

4:15

9

Hand Me Down Me Bible

Luke Kelly

3:53

10

Free the People

Luke Kelly

3:14

11

The Peat Bog Soldiers

Luke Kelly

2:31

12

The Lifeboat Mona

Luke Kelly

4:04

13

Springhill Mining Disaster

Luke Kelly

4:03

14

The Gartan Mother's Lullaby

Luke Kelly

2:41

