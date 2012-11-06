Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Spirit of the Glens

The Spirit of the Glens

Kaitlyn Carr

Scotdisc  • Разная  • 2012

1

Highland Cathedral

Kaitlyn Carr

3:20

2

Lord of the Dance

Kaitlyn Carr

2:38

3

The Dark Island

Kaitlyn Carr

2:38

4

Toss the Feathers

Kaitlyn Carr

3:05

5

We're No Awa Tae Bide Awa / The Roman Tree / The Old Rustic Bridge

Kaitlyn Carr

2:27

6

Kesh Jig / The Irish Washerwoman

Kaitlyn Carr

3:11

7

My Love Is Like a Red, Red Rose

Kaitlyn Carr

3:27

8

Riverdance

Kaitlyn Carr

4:15

9

My Love She's but a Lassie Yet / Kate Dalrymple / The Clean Pea Strae

Kaitlyn Carr

1:42

10

Joy

Kaitlyn Carr

2:52

11

Haste Tae the Wedding

Kaitlyn Carr

2:03

12

Amazing Grace

Kaitlyn Carr

3:02

13

Scotland the Brave / Cock O' the North

Kaitlyn Carr

1:53

14

Greyfriars Bobby - Kaitlyn & The Children of the Town (The True Story in Song of Wee Dog in Edinburgh)

Kaitlyn Carr

3:57

