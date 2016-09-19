Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Music from the Pleiades

Music from the Pleiades

Gerald Jay Markoe

Astromusic  • New Age  • 1989

1

The Pleiades

Gerald Jay Markoe

3:10

2

Stars on a Clear Night

Gerald Jay Markoe

4:09

3

Extraterrestrial Encounter

Gerald Jay Markoe

4:30

4

Pleiadian Harp

Gerald Jay Markoe

2:28

5

Journey Through the Stars

Gerald Jay Markoe

2:57

6

Awakening

Gerald Jay Markoe

5:00

7

A New Vision of Time

Gerald Jay Markoe

2:41

8

In the Temple of Initiation

Gerald Jay Markoe

3:13

9

Sacred Ceremony in the Cave of Windchimes

Gerald Jay Markoe

6:10

10

Prayer for Earth

Gerald Jay Markoe

2:23

11

Journey Home

Gerald Jay Markoe

3:54

12

The Pleiades (Reprise)

Gerald Jay Markoe

3:09

