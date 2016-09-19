Music from the Pleiades

Слушатели
Gerald Jay Markoe
1
The Pleiades
2
Stars on a Clear Night
3
Extraterrestrial Encounter
4
Pleiadian Harp
5
Journey Through the Stars
6
Awakening
7
A New Vision of Time
8
In the Temple of Initiation
9
Sacred Ceremony in the Cave of Windchimes
10
Prayer for Earth
11
Journey Home
12
The Pleiades (Reprise)
